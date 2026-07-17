Commerce, Banks County, GA (July 17, 2026) - At the request of the Commerce Police Department (CPD), GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Commerce, GA. One man was shot and injured in the incident. No officers were injured.

On the evening of Thursday, July 16, 2026, the CPD received a 911 call related to domestic dispute at a home located on Forest Avenue in Commerce, GA. The 911 caller indicated that a man kicked in a door, threatened other residents of the home, and then fled to another home in the 200 block of Orchard Drive in Commerce. At about 6:30 p.m., officers arrived at the home on Forest Road.

At about 6:45 p.m., officers arrived at the home on Orchard Drive to locate the man. Officers encountered the man, who was armed with a screwdriver and moving rapidly toward them. The officers gave verbal commands for the man to slow down and stop, but the man refused to comply. The man charged toward the officers, holding the screwdriver in an aggressive manner. Two officers shot toward the man, hitting him several times.

The man was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment and is in critical condition.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.