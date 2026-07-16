Cartersville, Georgia (July 16, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged former Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Andrew Sean Williams, age 31, of Taylorsville, GA, with one count of Misdemeanor Battery. On July 10, 2026, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate allegations of physical abuse involving a child.

Preliminary information indicates that the child was found walking down the street by law enforcement and taken to the local Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) office. The child and the child’s parents were identified. During the investigation, investigators discovered evidence that indicated that the child was struck multiple times by Williams, causing minor injuries to the child.

Williams was arrested on July 15, 2026, and booked into the Bartow County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the GBI Tipline at 800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile application.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Cherokee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.