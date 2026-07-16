Baxley, Appling County, GA (July 16, 2026) - The GBI, working alongside local and federal law enforcement partners, executed a search warrant at the Yurezz Home Center in Baxley, GA, on July 16, 2026, in connection with a fraud investigation spanning several states. The FBI Savannah Resident Agency is assisting with this investigation.

On July 8, 2026, the Appling County Sheriff’s Office arrested Richard Altman, age 42, of Baxley, GA, prior to the search warrant operation, on charges out of Louisiana. Altman is the co-owner of Yurezz Home Center.

Due to the complexity of this fraud investigation, the GBI is working to centralize the flow of information from potential victims to the GBI. If you believe you were defrauded or did not receive goods or services you purchased from Yurezz Home Center in 2025 or 2026, there are three methods available to submit your information:

Submit information via the See Something, Send Something mobile app Call 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) and select Option 2 Online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online

When submitting information, please include your name, contact number, and a brief description of your complaint/business.

We appreciate your patience as we manage the anticipated volume of complaints associated with this complex and ongoing investigation.