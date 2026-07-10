2026 DELMARVA Interim Rate Increase Implementation

The implementation of a Delmarva Power interim electric rate increase took effect on July 9, 2026. The temporary increase will remain in place while the Public Service Commission hears the matter of the pending application for a $67.8 million permanent rate increase.

View the Delmarva Pending Application for an Increase in Electric Base Rates – PSC Docket No. 25-1555

The Interim Rate Proposed Order No. 11037 is on the agenda for consideration during the July 15th commission meeting. Commission meetings are open to the public to participate virtually or in-person.