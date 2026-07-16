Share Your Opinion – $67.8M Delmarva Power Proposed Rate Increase | Public Comment Session | Aug. 19

The Rate Increase Application submitted to the Delaware Public Service Commission (PSC) by Delmarva Power & Light on December 9, 2025, proposes a cost increase of $67.8M. The interim rate increase in this ongoing rate case took affect July 9, 2026.

The PSC will host a Public Comment Session on August 19, 2026 at 6PM. The public may participate virtually or in-person.

For the Zoom link, meeting agenda and more information >> https://publicmeetings.delaware.gov/#/meeting/85679