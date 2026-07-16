Delmarva Power Customer Relief Fund – 2026
Fund provides a one-time grant to qualifying residential customers who have a past due balance.
Delaware residential customers may qualify for grant assistance through the Delmarva Power Customer Relief Fund. Established in 2025 by the Delaware Legislature, House Subsitute 1 to House Bill 50 as a needs based program, the fund seeks to support limited to moderate income customers.
Energize Delaware manages the fund and administers the grants.
- Active limited or moderate-income Delmarva Power residential electric and/or gas customer
-
Limited income households
- Household income that currently qualifies for LIHEAP
-
Moderate income households
- Household income above LIHEAP qualification up to 350 percent of federal poverty level and
- Carry a balance of at least $250
- All customers must complete their Energize Delaware Home Energy Checkup and Counseling (HEC2)
Interested customers are encouraged to contact Energize Delaware with questions and to apply. In-person application assistance is provided by Delmarva Power in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
- In-person Application Assistance Events >> 4PM – 7PM
- July 29 – Rosehill Community Center, 19 Lambson Lane, New Castle, DE 19720
- July 30 – Frankford Public Library, 8 Main Street, Frankford, DE 19945
- August 6 – Life in the Word Christian Ministries, 1500 Beaver Brook Plaza, New Castle, DE 19720
Energize Delaware | 302-883-3048 | energizedelaware.org
Stay informed by following the Delaware Public Service Commission on Facebook and LinkedIn.
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