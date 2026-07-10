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LAC hosts staff appreciation week

California State Prison, Los Angeles County (LAC), dedicated the week of June 15–19 to staff appreciation, honoring their hard work, […]

The post LAC hosts staff appreciation week appeared first on Inside CDCR.

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LAC hosts staff appreciation week

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