July 10, 2026 Traffic Advisory

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

Events such as parades, road races, and street fairs may require road closures to accommodate the activities.

INTER-NEIGHBORHOOD EVENT

Sail Boston “Parade of Sail” – Saturday, July 11, 2026

Starting on Saturday, July 11, 2026, ships from around the world will be gathering in Boston Harbor for the Sail Boston event which will conclude on Thursday, June 16, 2026. This will include a Parade of Sail on Saturday, July 11, 2026, will require numerous parking restrictions throughout multiple different neighborhoods.

Many streets involved in the Parade of Sail event will be closed for the parade procession itself. While all streets involved in the event will be difficult to traverse for the duration of the event, the specific streets that will be closed can be found on the Sail Boston website here.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets in the following neighborhoods:

SEAPORT DISTRICT AREA

Black Falcon Avenue - Both sides, for its entire length, from Drydock Avenue to Terminal Street

Codfish Way - Both sides, for its entire length, from FID Kennedy Avenue to Shoreline Road

Courthouse Way - Both sides, Northern Avenue to Liberty Drive

Dolphin Way - Both sides, for its entire length, from FID Kennedy Avenue to the South Jetty

Dry Dock Avenue - Both sides, for its entire length, from Summer Street to Black Falcon Avenue

FID Kennedy Avenue - Both sides, for its entire length, from Dolphin Way to approximately 660’ west of Seafood Way (by the rear of the Leader Bank Pavilion)

Harbor Street - Both sides, for its entire length, from Dry Dock Avenue to Northern Avenue

Northern Avenue - Both sides, from Northern Avenue Bridge (near Sleeper Street) to Pier 4 Boulevard. Both sides, from MassPort Haul Road to Tide Street

Seafood Way - Both sides, for its entire length, from Northern Avenue to Shoreline Road

Seaport Boulevard - South side (odd side), from Atlantic Avenue to B Street, North side (water side) from Pier 4 Boulevard to B Street

Shellfish Way - Both sides, for its entire length, from FID Kennedy Avenue to Shoreline Road

Shoreline Road - Both sides, for its entire length, from Seafood Way to Swordfish Way

Swordfish Way - Both sides, for its entire length, from FID Kennedy Avenue to Shoreline Road

Tide Street - Both sides, for its entire length, from Dry Dock Avenue to FID Kennedy Avenue

SEAPORT DISTRICT AREA - FAN PIER / PIER 4 PRIVATE OWNERSHIP

Bond Drive - Both sides, from Fan Pier Boulevard to Marina Park Drive

Fan Pier Boulevard - Both sides, from Seaport Boulevard to Waterside Avenue

Harbor Shore Drive - Both sides, from Northern Avenue for its entirety

Liberty Drive - Both sides, from Courthouse Way to Marina Park Drive

Marina Park Drive - Both sides, from Northern Avenue to Waterside Avenue

Pier 4 Boulevard - Both sides, from Northern Avenue heading northeasterly for its entirety

Waterside Avenue - Both sides, from Fan Pier Boulevard to Marina Park Drive

EAST BOSTON AREA

Marginal Street - Both sides, from Orleans Street to approximately 470 east of Jefferies Street (to where the street ends), which includes either side of the marina.

Sumner Street - South side (water side), from New Street to Liverpool Street.

CHARLESTOWN AREA

Baxter Road - Both sides, First Avenue heading southerly for its entirety

Chelsea Street - South side (Navy Yard side), from Constitution Road to Fifth Street.

Constitution Road - Both sides, from Warren Street to Chelsea Street.

Eighth Street - Both sides, from First Avenue heading southerly for its entirety.

Fifth Street - Both sides, from Chelsea Street to First Avenue.

First Avenue - Both sides, from Fifth Street to Sixteenth Street.

Flagship Avenue - Both sides, from Eighth Street heading westerly for its entirety.

Ninth Street - Both sides, from Third Avenue heading southerly for its entirety

Seventh Street - Both sides, from First Avenue to Third Avenue.

Sixteenth Street - Both sides, from Chelsea Street First Avenue.

Sixth Street - Both sides, from First Avenue to Third Avenue.

Terry Ring - Both sides, from First Avenue heading southerly for its entirety.

Thirteenth Street - Both sides, from Chelsea Street heading southerly for its entirety

Warren Street - Both sides, from Chelsea Street to Constitution Road

SOUTH BOSTON AREA

East First Street - North side (park side), from Farragut Road to O Street.

Farragut Road - East side (park side), from Day Boulevard to East Fourth Street, excluding MBTA Bus Stop, East side (park side) from East Second Street to East First Street

NORTH END / WATERFRONT AREA

Battery Street - Both sides, from Commercial Street heading easterly to end of city jurisdiction.

Long Wharf - Both sides, from Old Atlantic Avenue heading easterly to end of city jurisdiction/BPDA jurisdiction.

Atlantic Avenue, North End - East side (water side), from Commercial Wharf to Lewis Wharf/Commercial Street

Atlantic Avenue, Waterfront - East side (opposite the Rose Kennedy Greenway), from Seaport Boulevard to the curb cut in between Boston Harbor Hotel and 400 Atlantic Avenue East side (opposite the Rose Kennedy Greenway), from after the curb cut after 10 & 20 Rowes Wharf to Milk Street

Chelsea Street, Charlestown - South side (water side), from North Washington Street to Constitution Road

Commercial Street, North End - East side (water side), from Atlantic Avenue/Lewis Wharf to Battery Street

Farragut Road, South Boston - East side (park side), from East Fourth Street to East Second Street excluding the MBTA bus stop

Seaport Boulevard, Seaport District - North side (odd side), from Pier 4 Boulevard to Sleeper Street

Sleeper Street, Seaport District - East side (odd side), from #51 Sleeper Street to Seaport Boulevard

Sumner Street, East Boston - North side (house side), from Liverpool Street to New Street.

Sail Boston 2026, Rideshare Drop Off and Pick Up - Saturday, July 11, 2026

On Saturday, July 11, 2026, during the Parade of Sail event for Sail Boston 2026, there will be a need for dedicated drop off and pick up zones in certain areas that will also require a temporary parking restriction. The BTD will be restricting parking in planned areas to facilitate the ease of access to these areas.

Parking restrictions and road closures will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Fargo Street, South Boston - Both sides, from Sumner Street to E Street

Chelsea Street, Charlestown - Southeast side (Navy Yard side), from Fifth Street to Sixteenth Street

Sumner Street, East Boston - Both sides, from London Street to Havre Street

Sail Boston 2026, City Support Areas - Saturday, July 11, 2026

For Saturday, July 11, 2026, during the Parade of Sail event for Sail Boston 2026, certain areas will be posted with parking restrictions to provide access for vehicles that will be necessary to support the event.

Parking restrictions and road closures will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets:

New Chardon Street, Downtown - Both sides, from Merrimac Street to Cambridge Street

High Street, Downtown - Both sides, from Federal Street to Purchase Street

D Street, South Boston - West side (even side, convention center side), from Fargo Street to Cypher Street

East First Street, South Boston - Both sides, from M Street to O Street South side (opposite the park side), from O Street to Farragut Road

Maverick Street, East Boston - North side (even side), from Jeffries Street to Lamson Street

Border Street, East Boston - West side (even side), from Maverick Street to Central Square

Sail Boston 2026 Crew and Cadets Parade - Monday, July 13, 2026

On Monday, July 13, 2026, as part of the Sail Boston 2026 celebration, there will be a Crew and Cadet Parade that starts in the Seaport District of South Boston and ends in the North End at Christopher Columbus Park. The parade is scheduled to start at 12pm with about 1,000 people at the Leader Bank Pavilion.

The route is Northern Avenue, straight onto Seaport Boulevard, right onto Atlantic Avenue ending at the park. There is a need to have an area dedicated to charter buses that will return participants back to the Seaport District which is why the Atlantic Avenue restriction extends to Commercial Street.

Parking restrictions and road closures will be in effect throughout Monday on the following streets:

Seaport Boulevard - North side (water side), from B Street to Atlantic Avenue

Atlantic Avenue - East side (water side), from Seaport Boulevard to Commercial Street

BACK BAY

Open Newbury Street Series – Sundays, from July 12, 2026 through to October 11, 2026

Sunday, July 12, 2026 will be the first Sunday in a series of when the City of Boston will once again transform Newbury Street into a pedestrian only walkway. The street will become car free to allow shoppers, diners and pedestrians to use the full width of the street. Arlington Street, Berkeley Street, Clarendon Street, Dartmouth Street & Exeter Street will all remain open, while Fairfield Street, Gloucester Street, and Hereford Street will be closed at Newbury Street. A 15 minute drop off and pick up area on Berkeley Street and Clarendon Street will be implemented. Additionally, an handicapped parking zone will also be put in place on Berkeley Street.

The Open Newbury series will run on the Sundays listed here:

July 12, 2026

July 19, 2026

July 26, 2026

August 2, 2026

August 9, 2026

August 23, 2026

September 6, 2026

September 13, 2026

September 20, 2026

October 11, 2026

The Open Newbury series will NOT run on the Sundays listed here:

August 16, 2026

August 30, 2026

September 27, 2026

October 4, 2026

More details can be found on the event webpage.

Parking restrictions and road closures will be in effect throughout the Sundays listed on the following streets:

Newbury Street - Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue

Fairfield Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Gloucester Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

Hereford Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street, excluding the area next to the fire station

Berkeley Street - East side (odd side), from Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue, West side (even side), from Public Alley 436 to Commonwealth Avenue

Clarendon Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Berkeley Street - West side (even side), from Boylston Street to Public Alley 436

DORCHESTER

Boston Little Saigon Night Market, Dorchester - Saturday, July 18, 2026

On Saturday, July 18, 2026, Dorchester Avenue will be the venue for the Boston Little Saigon Night Market. Night markets are outdoor street festivals that include food vendors, artisan/merchandise vendors, games, entertainment, and photo opportunities. They can be found all over Vietnam and are one of the most loved experiences by locals and tourists. During the event, the Boston Little Saigon Cultural District will not only highlight the community, but also bring a cultural experience to nostalgic residents who grew up in Vietnam and locals who are yearning for new experiences. This event will require a temporary parking restriction along Dorchester Avenue. Dorchester Avenue will be closed to through traffic for the event.

Parking restrictions and road closures will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Dorchester Avenue - Both sides, from Adams Street to Gibson Street

FENWAY

Concerts at Fenway Park, Noah Kahan – July 7, 2026; July 8, 2026; July 10, 2026 & July 11, 2026

Fenway Park will be the venue for four upcoming concerts by Noah Kahan. The first concert is scheduled for Tuesday, July 7, 2026 followed by another on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. Thursday is dark with another concert on Friday, July 10, 2026 which is followed by a concert on Saturday, July 11, 2026.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout the days listed on the following streets:

Brookline Avenue - Both sides from Overland Street to Lansdowne Street

Overland Street - South side (even side), from Brookline Avenue to Beacon Street

Boylston Street - South side from opposite Ipswich Street, near Fenway Park, to Brookline Avenue

Lansdowne Street - Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

Ipswich Street - North side (Fenway Park side), from Lansdowne Street to Boylston Street

Van Ness Street - Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street

Richard B. Ross Way - Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Boylston Street

Jersey Street - Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Brookline Avenue

Boylston Street - North side, from Jersey Street to Kilmarnock Street

Jersey Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Van Ness Street

Overland Street - North side (odd side), from Brookline Avenue to Beacon Street

Run to Home Base - Saturday, July 25, 2026

On Saturday, July 25, 2026 at 8AM, the Annual Run to Home Base will be taking place. This event consists of a 5K race and a 9K race. Both start on Jersey Street and over their course will enter the City of Cambridge by way of the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge and then return to the City of Boston, ending by crossing home plate at Fenway Park. It is expected that with 2,000 runners, the event will generate upwards of 10,000 attendees. In the interest of public safety and to facilitate the large number of people this event will generate some necessary temporary parking restrictions. The race starts at 8am. The race route is: Jersey Street, left onto Van Ness Street, left onto Ipswich Street heading easterly, left onto Boylston Street, left onto Massachusetts Avenue, over the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge, to the City of Cambridge, returning to the City of Boston over the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge, right onto Boylston Street, right onto Ipswich Street, right onto Lansdowne Street, left into Gate C of Fenway Park. The race route will be closed to through traffic.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Jersey Street - Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Van Ness Street

Van Ness Street - Both sides, from Jersey Street to Ipswich Street

Ipswich Street - Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Lansdowne Street

Lansdowne Street - Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

Boylston Street - Both sides, from Hemenway Street to Massachusetts Avenue

Massachusetts Avenue - West side (odd side), from Beacon Street to Boylston Street

ROSLINDALE

Canterbury Street Bridge Closure – Friday, September 12 - Until Further Notice

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Canterbury Street Bridge will be closing to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 12, at 9:00 p.m. Findings from a recent bridge inspection required the closure of the bridge. The bridge will be closed until further notice. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic should follow the detour signage in place. The primary detour route will utilize Hyde Park Avenue, Cummins Highway, Rowe Street, Brown Avenue, and Seymour Street. The eastbound detour will follow Seymour Street to Brown Avenue to Cummins Highway. The westbound detour will follow Hyde Park Avenue to Cummins Highway to Rowe Street to Seymour Street.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

ROXBURY

Roxbury Unity Parade – Sunday, July 19, 2026

On Sunday, July 19, 2026 the Roxbury Unity Parade will be taking place. This parade is expected to consist of 100-200 people and will start in front of the Madison Park High School, Guild Row, continues onto Washington Street, left onto Dale Street, left onto Walnut Avenue, left onto Warren Street, left onto Washington Street, slight right onto Roxbury Street, and right onto Malcolm X Boulevard, returning to the starting point. The setup for the parade will begin at 12:00PM with a step-off time of 1:00PM. The parade route will be closed to through traffic and will reopen after the parade passes.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Malcolm X Boulevard - Both sides, from Elmwood Street to Dudley Street

Nubian Square Block Party, Washington Street – Saturday, July 25, 2026

On Saturday, July 25, 2026, there will be the Nubian Square Block Party event on Washington Street which will require the street to be closed and a temporary parking restriction installed. This is a recurring event that has been known by different names in the past. Eustis Street is for production vehicles to have a place to stage. Ruggles Street is to assist with the placement of blocking vehicles. Washington Street from Ruggles Street to Palmer Street will be closed to through traffic as early as 5AM and reopen no later than 10PM.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Washington Street - Both sides, from Melnea Cass Boulevard to Palmer Street

Eustis Street - Both sides, from Harrison Avenue to Washington Street

Ruggles Street - Both sides, from Ruggles Court (portion closest to Washington Street) to Washington Street

Puerto Rican Parade & Festival – Sunday, July 26, 2026

The annual Puerto Rican Parade will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2026 starting at 12PM along the following route: Columbus Avenue at Cedar Street, to Seaver Street to Blue Hill Avenue to Franklin Park Road to North Jewish War Veterans Drive, to Circuit Drive to Piedmont Drive. The parade route will be closed to through traffic.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Malcolm X Boulevard - Both sides, from Roxbury Street to Columbus Avenue

Columbus Avenue - Both sides, from Health Street at Centre Street to Walnut Avenue/Seaver Street

Seaver Street - Both sides, from Walnut Avenue/Columbus Avenue to Blue Hill Avenue

Blue Hill Avenue - Both sides, from Seaver Street to Columbia Road

SOUTH END

Betances Festival, Villa Victoria – Saturday, July 18, 2026

The annual Betances Festival will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2026 within the Villa

Victoria complex. This event also includes as parade which starts 1PM at the Villa Victoria complex onto West Dedham Street, left turn on Tremont Street, left on Aquadilla Street, a left again on Tremont Street, left on West Newton Street, left on Shawmut Avenue and left onto San Juan Street, left onto Washington Street, left on West Dedham Street and end at Plaza Betances in front of 100 West Dedham. The parade route will be closed to through traffic during the parade.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets: