Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Parks and Recreation Announce Boston Family Golf Nights at City Golf Courses

Mayor Michelle Wu joined the Boston Common Golf and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department to celebrate the launch of Boston Family Golf Nights, a new pilot program that makes it easier and more affordable for families to learn and enjoy the game of golf together. Beginning in August at both George Wright and William J. Devine Golf Courses, this program is designed to introduce families to golf with beginner friendly introduction followed by discounted evening rounds of golf on both of the City’s top-rated municipal courses.

The announcement coincides with the launch of Common Ground, Boston Common Golf's community platform dedicated to expanding access to golf throughout Greater Boston and New England. Through this partnership, Boston Common Golf will invest in programs and resources that help make golf more accessible, including the donation of three Full Swing golf simulators to the City of Boston, two of which will be installed at the City's municipal golf courses to support instruction and year-round programming.

“Boston is a national leader in creating opportunities for young people to learn, grow, and reach their dreams. Through partnerships like this one, we're expanding access to recreational programs and helping more young people learn how to play golf without barriers,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We're grateful to Boston Common Golf and The Busyhead Project for investing in our youth and helping make the game more accessible across our city.”

To celebrate the launch, more than 70 youth from across Boston participated in golf instruction at George Wright alongside 2x Grammy-nominated multi-patinum singer-songwriter and Boston Common Golf Limited Partner and Ambassador Noah Kahan as well as Boston Common Golf player and Massachusetts native Keegan Bradley. The event was hosted in partnership with Boston Common Golf and The Busyhead Project with young golfers from Boston Public Schools, Boston Parks and Recreation programs, and Youth On Course in attendance.

“At Boston Common Golf, we believe the game should be accessible to more young people across our region,” said Mark Lev, President and CEO of Boston Common Golf. “Common Ground reflects work we’ve been committed to since day one and provides a framework for how we’ll continue to invest in opportunities that introduce more kids and families to the game. We’re grateful to our partners and to the City of Boston for helping make that possible.”

The Boston Family Golf Nights pilot program is designed specifically for beginner golfers aged 7-17 and their families. Participants will learn the fundamentals of the game, including golf etiquette, equipment, course safety, and basic techniques through hands-on instruction, including practice in the simulator. After completing the introductory sessions, families will have the opportunity to put their new skills into practice during reserved evening tee times at George Wright or William J. Devine Golf Courses, where they can enjoy an affordable round of golf together with continued guidance from staff.

"Our municipal golf courses are some of Boston’s most beautiful public spaces, and they belong to everyone," said Boston Parks Commissioner Diana Fernandez Bibeau. "We're grateful to partner with Boston Common Golf to help remove barriers to the game and create new opportunities for Boston families to experience golf together. Through Boston Family Golf Nights and the broader Common Ground initiative, we're expanding access to our municipal golf courses with affordable tee times and welcoming programming that will inspire the next generation of golfers.”

The program will be offered after 6:00 p.m. on alternating weeknights at both George Wright Golf Course and William J. Devine Golf Course and will include discounted evening tee times at $25 for a foursome with families with up to two adults and two children. Free club rentals will also be available, helping remove barriers for families trying the sport for the first time. Each instructional session is limited to 12 participants.

Registration for Boston Family Golf Nights opens August 3 at boston.gov/family-golf. To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks visit boston.gov/parks, call (617) 635-4505, join our email list, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, Instagram, and @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky.