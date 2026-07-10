Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement Announce Third Summer of Boston After Dark Programming

This summer, the Office of Youth Engagement will host 19 free Friday night teen events across 14 Boston neighborhoods, marking the third year of Boston After Dark

Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston’s Office of Youth Engagement (OYEA) announced the dates for the third summer of Boston After Dark programming. Boston After Dark provides safe and fun opportunities for teenagers (14-18 years old) to be in community on Friday evenings during the summer. This year, OYEA has expanded their partnership with the Boston Housing Authority and welcomed Boston Children’s Hospital as new collaborators to support 19 events across 14 neighborhoods from June through August.

The City kicked off this summer’s Boston After Dark programming at the Blackstone Boston Center for Youth and Families (BCYF) on June 26. Following this kickoff, OYEA will host at least two to three events every Friday night between July 10 and August 28 at a combination of YMCAs, Boston Housing Authority sites, Boston Centers for Youth and Families, and local Boston Parks. Each Friday will include games and activities, music by Youth Options Unlimited (YOU) youth DJs, ice cream, and free dinner from local small businesses. Other event activities will include airbrush tattoos, face painting, video games, swimming, basketball tournaments, photobooths, art projects, inflatable games, and more. Giveaways will also be provided in partnership by Red Sox Community Engagement, View Boston, and DICK’S House of Sport.

“Young people thrive when they have safe, joyful spaces to relax and connect with friends in every neighborhood all summer long," said Mayor Michelle Wu. "Boston After Dark brings together community partners, neighborhood spaces, and trusted adults to create welcoming environments for teens. We're proud to continue expanding this program so even more young people have opportunities to feel supported, build lasting connections and explore new interests."

“As we launch the third year of Boston After Dark, we remain focused on ensuring every young person in our city has access to joyful, safe, and enriching spaces throughout the summer months. This initiative isn't just about giving youth something to do when the sun goes down—it's about creating community hubs where they can build meaningful connections and simply enjoy being kids,” said Pedro Cruz, Executive Director of the Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement. “By expanding these positive environments across Boston's neighborhoods, we are directly investing in the well-being, growth, and safety of our next generation during their crucial out-of-school time.”

The Boston After Dark initiative commenced in 2024 as a direct response to a pattern of youth violence seen in the summer of 2023. Along with community partners, OYEA recognized that many of these instances took place among young people already connected to summer programming, and identified a lack of opportunities for engagement after program or work hours as one crucial source. OYEA launched Boston After Dark to organize fun and safe spaces for teens during evening hours throughout the summer.

The first year of Boston After Dark events reached 1000 youth across Boston. Last summer, OYEA engaged over 1,500 young people. Since the first year of summer programming, Boston After Dark has expanded partnerships with youth-serving collaborators to welcome new populations of young people.

Building on this program’s success and growth, OYEA is hosting more events at Boston Housing Authority sites, with the objective of bringing programming into existing spaces where young people feel most comfortable. Additionally, OYEA is hosting a first-of-its-kind pilot event in South Boston’s Moakley Park. Expanding event venues to include Boston parks will bring teens together in public spaces they may not have previously visited in their neighborhoods and make events accessible and more visible to teens who may not be connected to established teen centers. It also marks expanded partnerships between OYEA and other City departments.

“The Boston After Dark event series is exactly what our teen residents deserve - a safe place to relax and connect with their peers, enjoying a meal, and having fun,” said José F. Massó, Chief of Human Services. “I am proud to live in a City that prioritizes the safety and well-being of our youth.”

“Boston Children's Hospital is committed to ensuring that young people across the city of Boston have safe, healthy, and engaging spaces this summer,” said Shari Nethersole, MD, Vice President for Community Health and Engagement at Boston Children’s Hospital. “We appreciate that the City shares this priority and thank OYEA for their ongoing leadership.”

To learn more about Boston After Dark events this summer, visit boston.gov/after-dark and follow @oyeaboston Facebook and Instagram, and @oyea.boston.gov on Bluesky.