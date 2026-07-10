Protecting Against Vehicle Thefts

During Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to take steps to protect their vehicles from theft. In the first six months of this year, investigators for the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recovered 140 stolen vehicles worth $4.3 million. In addition, DMV also recovered eight stolen auto parts with a value of almost $13,000.

“For most New Yorkers, their car is one of their biggest investments, and losing one to a thief can cause financial loss and hardship,” Governor Hochul said. “We have worked hard in New York to deter car theft, and we urge owners to take some simple steps to protect their own vehicles. Just as we have fought to lower the cost of car insurance, the DMV works with customers to recoup money they have lost due to stolen cars and parts.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), more than 650,000 drivers in the US fall victim to this crime every year, with a car being stolen every 48 seconds.

New York State DMV Acting Commissioner Christian Jackstadt said, “A car is vitally important to millions of New Yorkers, and to find your car missing is immensely stressful and costly. Our investigators work hard to recover stolen automobiles and to help set things right for victims of these crimes. You too can take steps to protect your investment in your vehicle.”

Governor Hochul has actively called for increased efforts to improve public safety and traffic safety by working to reduce theft and to make owning a car more affordable for New Yorkers. This year, the Governor successfully urged the Legislature to address the growing cost of auto insurance by combatting fraud, limiting damages paid out to bad actors, and making sure consumers, not insurance companies, are given priority.

The governor’s push to crack down on vehicle theft has shown results. In 2023, she initiated a five-point plan called the Comprehensive Auto-Theft Reduction Strategy (CARS). As part of that plan, New York State Police has increased patrols in high theft areas and the State launched a vehicle theft prevention website to provide resources and education to help New Yorkers take their own measures to prevent auto theft. From 2024 to 2025, total reported vehicle thefts across New York State are down by about 15 percent.

To support this initiative, DMV and GTSC are running an organic social media campaign this July. There will be 10 posts throughout the month that are estimated to generate over 95,000 impressions. This awareness initiative will leverage social media outreach through Facebook, Instagram and X with important weekly tips to help New Yorkers protect their vehicles and personal items inside from theft.

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Motor vehicle theft is a multi-jurisdictional crime that requires a collaborative effort to avert car thefts. We, along with our law enforcement partners, are here to address this problem at its forefront with the same seriousness and dedication we give to all crimes we investigate. Through targeted enforcement and innovative resources for car owners, we can reduce the number of vehicle thefts in New York State.”

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “Having your vehicle stolen is costly, stressful, and disruptive. Staying alert and taking preventive measures make a real difference in reducing these crimes. I want to thank our law enforcement partners across New York State who continue to work tirelessly to recover stolen vehicles and hold those responsible accountable.”

Here is guidance on how to protect your vehicle from being stolen:

When you park, close and lock all windows and doors.

Do not leave your key fob in the vehicle.

Park in well-lit areas if possible.

Do not leave valuables in your vehicle, especially if they are visible.

DMV also offered guidance on steps you can take to avoid unintentionally buying a stolen vehicle.

Before making a decision to purchase a vehicle, consumers are strongly encouraged to obtain an independent vehicle inspection to examine the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) found in various locations on the vehicle, get a Vehicle History Report via the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS) or other available vehicle information resources.

to obtain an independent vehicle inspection to examine the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) found in various locations on the vehicle, get a Vehicle History Report via the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS) or other available vehicle information resources. The US Department of Justice’s National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS) is an online system that offers accurate information about a vehicle’s title, odometer data, and certain damage history. NMVTIS was designed to protect consumers from fraud and unsafe vehicles and to keep stolen vehicles from being resold. Consumers can expect to pay up to $4 per report.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) at www.nicb.org maintains a free database that includes flood damage and other information so people can investigate a car’s history by its vehicle identification number. Check the VIN before buying a used vehicle to make sure it was not stolen or flooded. By entering the Vehicle Identification Number of the vehicle they are looking to buy, consumers can learn if the vehicle was ever flooded or stolen. People can search up to five VINs per day.

Look for odometer discrepancies.

Be cautious about buying a vehicle locally with out-of-state titles or a car being sold with a NY title that has out of state inspection stickers, plates or temporary paper plates.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) provides several used car buying tips on their website.

In 2024, DMV warned consumers about a surge in online car sales scams and offered guidance on how to protect yourself. Extra caution should be taken when buying vehicles in online private sales.

DMV has previously warned consumers about purchasing vehicles damaged by flooding. Flood damage can affect the engine or transmission, corrode wiring, harm the airbag or impair the vehicle’s computers, damage that might not be readily visible.

Some sellers take the vehicle from a flooded area and get a new title in a different state before trying to sell it. Consumers should be aware when purchasing used vehicles with titles issued during hurricane periods, even if the title is not from a state affected by the storm.

If your vehicle is stolen, report it to the police and your auto insurance company as soon as possible. The police will enter the information into national and state auto theft computer records. The theft will be noted on your vehicle title record to help prevent someone from selling the vehicle or applying for a title.

Also ask the police to complete a 'Report of Lost or Stolen Motor Vehicle Items' form (MV-78B) for your stolen plates, which you must submit to the DMV. If only your license plates are stolen, you must still submit the MV-78B form to the DMV along with your vehicle registration.

You can find additional information on stolen and recovered vehicles and insurance lapses on stolen vehicles on the DMV website.

The DMV also offers additional tips to protect yourself when buying a vehicle.

For more information about DMV, follow DMV on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.