Opening of Indoor Play Space in Jamestown

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the grand opening of TheZone, a new 6,200-square-foot indoor play space located inside Jamestown's Northwest Arena. Designed for toddlers through pre-teens, the state-of-the-art facility directly connects sports with Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) concepts. The innovative venue supports the Governor's "Unplug and Play" initiative by blending non-structured physical activity with interactive technology.

“It’s great to see a new attraction for families in Jamestown that is encouraging kids of all ages to Unplug and Play,” Governor Hochul said. “The National Comedy Center is located across the street, making Jamestown an ideal destination for visitors looking to laugh, learn and get active in a whole new way. By creating spaces that inspire curiosity, teamwork and healthy activity, we are investing in the next generation of New Yorkers and strengthening communities across the state.”

The facility is fully ADA-compliant and structured to remain financially accessible. Low-cost opportunities will be available through scholarships and school-coordinated field trips. Situated near downtown assets like the National Comedy Center and the Jamestown Riverwalk, TheZone is projected to attract 45,000 new visitors annually to the Northwest Arena.

Designed by Jack Rouse Associates and Cortina Productions, the vibrant play pavilion includes:

Tunnel Experience: An electric, professional-style pre-game sports tunnel that announces children's names as they enter

Free Play Zone: An open athletic space equipped with hoops, balls, nets, and a massive Jumbotron capturing instant replays

Toddler Bullpen: A dedicated, safe enclosure featuring soft-play equipment for children ages 2 to 5 to build basic motor skills

Primetime Climb: An ADA-accessible, two-tiered climbing framework with obstacles, lookouts, and slides integrated with a digital scavenger hunt

Locker Room: An interactive space where kids can learn about nutrition and physics, design custom sports jerseys, and control room lighting

Northwest Arena Executive Director Keith Martin said, "TheZone is a total game-changer for Jamestown, combining high-energy sports with hands-on STEAM learning to create a unique, interactive environment for kids to move, learn, and imagine. We are incredibly grateful to Governor Hochul and New York State for their vital support and shared vision in turning this dream into a reality for families."

To support development, Empire State Development (ESD) awarded the project a $900,000 capital grant through the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council (REDC). The facility is expected to directly sustain four new, full-time permanent jobs along with ten additional part-time positions.

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, "Research showed Chautauqua County offered too few recreational spaces for kids, especially indoor spaces they can use during their long winters. TheZone is a perfect fit for Governor Hochul’s ‘Unplug and Play’ initiative and will also give even more families a reason to visit Jamestown, adding to the economic vitality of the area."

Western New York REDC Co-Chairs Eric Reich and Steve Stoute said, "We are all learning to never underestimate the power of play. The investment by the REDC in this project is an investment in the future health and happiness of our children. The success of TheZone will come quickly, as kids have fun taking on active play challenges without even knowing they are learning important health lessons."

The opening aligns with Jamestown's strategic "Core to Shore" revitalization model, recently funded via a $10 million Western New York Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award. The localized development master plan targets connectivity between the historic commercial core, regional cultural anchors, and the active waterfront districts along the Chadakoin River to secure sustainable, next-generation growth.

View operational schedules, admission details, or a video of site activities here.

Chautauqua County Executive Paul M. Wendel Jr. said, "TheZone is an exciting addition to Chautauqua County that gives families another great reason to spend time together, stay active, and experience all that downtown Jamestown has to offer. This innovative space combines fun, creativity, and learning in a way that will inspire children while supporting our community's continued growth. Congratulations to the Northwest Arena, Empire State Development, the City of Jamestown, and everyone whose vision and partnership made this project a reality. We look forward to welcoming residents and visitors alike to enjoy this outstanding new attraction."

City of Jamestown Mayor Kimberly Ecklundsaid, "The opening of TheZone is another exciting milestone for the City of Jamestown and a meaningful investment in our families, our children, and our future. This incredible space gives young people a safe, engaging place to play, learn, and stay active while helping attract more families and visitors to our downtown. We are grateful to Governor Hochul, Empire State Development, and the many public and private partners whose support made this project possible. TheZone is a wonderful addition to our community and another example of the positive momentum happening throughout Jamestown."

About TheZone & Northwest Arena

TheZone is a premier indoor educational play pavilion housed within the Northwest Arena in Jamestown, New York. View operational schedules, admission details, or a video of site activities here.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York’s chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state’s 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next-generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through nine rounds, the DRI will have awarded a total of $1 billion to 99 communities across every region of the State. As part of the FY 2027 Enacted Budget, Governor Hochul has secured another $100 million for the program.