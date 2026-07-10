Middletown Police Department Identification Request

#MiddletownRI Police are seeking help identifying a man at the Newport County YMCA on July 5 about 7:50 am related to an ongoing vandalism, trespassing and attempted B&E investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 401-846-1144, ext. 7009.

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