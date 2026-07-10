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State Reopens Swimming At Third Beach

The state Department of Health has reopened Third Beach in #MiddletownRI for swimming. Come and enjoy this weekend at our family friendly beaches. Visit Swim for more.

Town News and Updates Posted on July 10, 2026

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State Reopens Swimming At Third Beach

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