Fresh Produce At The Middletown Senior Center Farm Stand

The #MiddletownRI Senior Center farm stand is open today, with fresh produce available on a "first come, first served" basis. Know every dollar raised benefits our seniors. Drop by at 650 Green End Ave. for more.

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