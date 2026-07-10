D-Central Technologies Releases DCENT_OS Open-Source Bitcoin Mining Firmware as Reported Bitaxe Solo Miner Finds Block

DCENT_OS Releases on Github DCENT_OS Web Dashboard Advanced Cyber Mode DCENT_OS

Antminer custom firmware source and signed beta images for the S9 and S19j Pro are now public as a rare home-mining block win draws attention to open-source

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- D-Central Technologies today announced the public source-code release and initial downloadable beta of DCENT_OS , an open-source Bitcoin mining firmware project and custom firmware alternative for selected Bitmain Antminer ASIC miners.The DCENT_OS source code is available under the GNU General Public License v3.0 at https://github.com/DCentralTech/DCENT_OS . Signed public-beta images are currently available for Antminer S9 and Antminer S19j Pro miners using supported Xilinx, or XIL, control boards. Images for additional Antminer models and control-board families will be released only after their individual installation, recovery and mining paths have been validated.The announcement arrives as the open-source home-mining community marks an unusually rare event. Bitcoin block 957,382 was mined through Public Pool on July 10, 2026, earning a total block reward of approximately 3.1382 BTC. It is publicly reported that the winning hardware was a single-ASIC-chip Bitaxe miner.Blockchain records confirm the block, reward and Public Pool attribution, but do not independently identify the physical mining device. D-Central has no known connection to the winning miner and is not claiming that DCENT_OS, DCENT_axe or any D-Central product was used to find the block.The event nevertheless provides a timely example of the role open-source hardware and software can play in Bitcoin mining. A compact home miner and a large industrial ASIC compete under the same proof-of-work rules. Their probabilities differ significantly, but a valid block produced by either is treated the same by the Bitcoin network.“The reported Bitaxe block is not evidence of predictable solo-mining income, and it is not a DCENT_OS result,” said D-Central's founder and president of D-Central Technologies. “It is a reminder that small, independently operated miners perform real Bitcoin proof of work. Releasing Antminer custom firmware under an open-source license extends that principle to the software layer: operators should be able to inspect, understand, repair and locally control the mining hardware they own.”DCENT_OS is designed as a locally controlled ASIC miner firmware stack built from scratch in Rust on Buildroot Linux. Its Antminer implementation includes a mining daemon, local web dashboard, REST and WebSocket interfaces, a CGMiner-compatible API, thermal supervision and a mode-based interface organized around Basic Heat, Standard Mine and Advanced Hack operation.The project targets a 0% mandatory developer-fee model, without a required cloud account or license server. The wider repository also includes a Bitaxe-class ESP32-S3 firmware track and early development work for Canaan AvalonMiner and MicroBT WhatsMiner systems.The release expands the field of Bitcoin mining open source firmware available for industrial ASIC hardware. It follows dozens of months of intensive clean-room reverse engineering, firmware analysis, hardware captures, repair-bench investigation and direct validation on physical Bitcoin miners.DCENT_OS remains public-beta software. D-Central warns that experimental Antminer custom firmware can interrupt mining, void warranties or brick unsupported hardware. Operators should confirm the exact miner model, control board, power system and recovery procedure before installation. Current downloads, compatibility information and risk disclosures are available at https://d-central.tech/dcent-os/ The source repository publishes an evidence-gated readiness matrix distinguishing mining-proven, lab-gated, experimental and blocked configurations. Public source availability therefore does not mean that every Antminer model or control board is ready for unrestricted deployment.D-Central is inviting firmware developers, embedded Rust contributors, Bitcoin miners, ASIC repair technicians and hardware researchers to review the code, report issues and contribute platform-specific testing and documentation.About D-Central TechnologiesFounded in 2016 and based in Laval, Quebec, D-Central Technologies is a Canadian Bitcoin mining technology company providing ASIC hardware, repair services, home-mining systems, technical education and open-source development. Its work focuses on Bitcoin mining firmware, Antminer repair, locally controlled mining infrastructure and tools that support independent hardware ownership.

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