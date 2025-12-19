D-Central Completes Restructuring Following 2025 Challenges, Signals Renewed Focus on Bitcoin Home Mining

Modern Minibit Gamma Bitcoin Miner Honeybadger Figurine Bitcoin Rocket Dice Tower & Can Holder

LAVAL, QC, CANADA, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- D-Central Technologies Inc., a Canadian Bitcoin mining and ASIC repair company, announced today that it has completed a comprehensive restructuring process following a difficult 2025 marked by operational disruptions, security incidents, and broader contraction in the institutional Bitcoin mining sector. The company states that the restructuring positions D-Central to move forward with a renewed emphasis on Bitcoin home mining, open-source mining hardware, and products designed for individual and small-scale miners.During 2025, D-Central faced multiple challenges that placed significant strain on its operations. These included two theft incidents, one of which occurred at the company’s Alberta-based Bitcoin mining hosting location, as well as declining demand for institutional ASIC repair services and infrastructure-related setbacks. According to the company, these events required a reassessment of its operating model and a consolidation of resources to ensure long-term sustainability.Following this period, D-Central reports that it has stabilized operations and refocused on product segments that align with its original mission: decentralizing Bitcoin mining through accessible hardware, education, and locally manufactured solutions intended for residential and small-scale use.“The past year forced difficult decisions,” the company said in a statement. “Completing this restructuring allows us to focus on what we believe is most aligned with Bitcoin’s long-term resilience—home mining, self-hosted infrastructure, and open-source design.”Bitcoin Home Mining as a Practical ModelD-Central’s renewed direction coincides with increased interest in Bitcoin home mining and pleb mining, particularly using low-power ASIC devices and self-hosted nodes. The company points to a series of Bitcoin blocks mined between 2024 and 2025 using Bitaxe hardware as examples of what it describes as decentralized participation in Bitcoin’s proof-of-work network.Bitaxe is an open-source Bitcoin ASIC mining platform supported and distributed by multiple community vendors, including D-Central. Between July 2024 and October 2025, four Bitcoin blocks were confirmed as having been mined using Bitaxe-based setups:Block #853,742, mined on July 24, 2024, via Solo CKPoolBlock #887,212, mined on March 10, 2025, via Solo CKPool using multiple Bitaxe unitsBlock #888,989, mined on March 22, 2025, using a self-hosted Umbrel node running Public Pool, yielding a 3.15 BTC rewardBlock #920,440, mined on October 24, 2025, also via a self-hosted Umbrel node with Public Pool, yielding a 3.141 BTC rewardThe latter two blocks are notable for being mined through fully self-hosted infrastructure, where the operator controlled the Bitcoin node, mining pool software, and payout address. According to D-Central, these cases illustrate the technical feasibility of end-to-end self-sovereign Bitcoin mining using residential-scale equipment.While the probability of finding a Bitcoin block with small hashrate remains low, D-Central views these events as evidence that individual miners can still participate directly in the network without reliance on large data centers or custodial mining services.Product Expansion Planned for 2026With restructuring complete, D-Central announced plans to expand its Bitcoin home mining product lineup in 2026. The company’s roadmap includes several mining devices and accessories aimed at hobbyists, educators, and small-scale operators.Planned and upcoming products include: Modern Minibit Gamma , an overclocked Bitaxe Gamma unit assembled and tuned by D-CentralNerdQaxe+ and NerdQaxe++, higher-performance derivatives designed for advanced users Bitaxe GT , an anticipated 2 ASIC chip future model within the Bitaxe ecosystemIn addition to mining hardware, D-Central intends to continue developing Bitcoin mining heaters and Bitcoin space heaters that repurpose mining heat for residential heating. The company states that future generations of these Bitcoin mining heaters are being designed to compete on both price and performance with other consumer-focused home mining products, while remaining fully open-source.All planned heater designs are expected to be released under open licenses, allowing third parties to reproduce and modify the hardware.Broader Bitcoin Product EcosystemBeyond mining equipment, D-Central also plans to introduce a range of Bitcoin-themed functional and educational products. These include a Bitcoin chess game, a Bitcoin dice tower can holder, and a series of Bitcoin figurines aimed at collectors and educational use. According to the company, these products are intended to support Bitcoin education and cultural engagement rather than mining operations directly.D-Central also indicated that additional node-related equipment and accessories are in development, supporting the use of self-hosted Bitcoin nodes in home environments.Perspective on the Bitcoin Mining LandscapeD-Central’s leadership expressed the view that Bitcoin mining is undergoing a structural shift. While industrial and commercial mining operations continue to play a role in network security, the company believes that dual-purpose mining—where heat generated from mining is reused—and profit-agnostic mining focused on decentralization are becoming increasingly relevant.By integrating Bitcoin mining into residential energy use, such as space heating, the company argues that mining can be more energy-efficient while supporting broader network distribution.About D-Central TechnologiesFounded in 2016, D-Central Technologies Inc. is a Canadian Bitcoin mining company specializing in ASIC repair, refurbishment, and locally manufactured Bitcoin mining hardware and accessories. The company provides products and services for hobbyists and professionals, including Bitaxe miners, Bitcoin mining heaters, Antminer Space Heater Editions, NerdQaxe systems, and custom 3D-printed components designed for residential mining environments.

