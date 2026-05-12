D-Central Technologies Announces Upcoming Public Beta Rollout of DCENT_OS and DCENT_axe Bitcoin Mining Firmware

DCENT_axe dashboard DCENT_axe logs DCENT_axe block information

Company to begin releasing beta firmware images and onboarding access over the coming days for Antminer and Bitaxe mining platforms

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- D-Central Technologies announced the upcoming staged public beta rollout of DCENT_OS and DCENT_axe , two Bitcoin mining firmware platforms developed for Bitmain Antminer ASICs and Bitaxe micro-miners.The company stated that beta firmware images, onboarding resources, and supported hardware updates will begin rolling out progressively over the coming days. D-Central Technologies is encouraging miners interested in participating in the beta program to monitor the official firmware pages regularly for updates and compatibility information.The announcement marks D-Central’s continued expansion into open-source-focused Bitcoin mining infrastructure after nearly a decade of ASIC repair, refurbishment, hosting, and mining operations in Canada. According to the company, the firmware platforms were designed to provide miners with greater operational transparency, hardware-level control, and long-term customization compared to conventional closed-source mining firmware.DCENT_OS is D-Central’s firmware platform for industrial Bitmain Antminer hardware. During the beta phase, the firmware is expected to support Antminer S9, S19, S19 Pro, S19j Pro, and S21 systems, although compatibility may vary depending on control board and power supply configurations. D-Central Technologies stated that participants should verify supported hardware before flashing firmware images.The firmware includes per-chip autotuning, temperature-targeting controls for home-heating use cases, native Stratum V1 and Stratum V2 support, DATUM protocol compatibility, Home Assistant integration, SSH access, and a React-based monitoring dashboard. D-Central Technologies says the firmware also incorporates operational fault-handling systems developed from more than 2,500 ASIC miner repairs performed across 38 mining hardware models since 2016.DCENT_axe is D-Central’s lightweight firmware platform for Bitaxe and micro-mining hardware. Built on the same Rust-based core as DCENT_OS, the firmware is expected to support Bitaxe Max, Ultra, Supra, Gamma, GT, Hex Ultra, and Hex Supra devices during the beta rollout. Support for additional micro-mining systems, including Nerdaxe and NerdNOS hardware, is currently under development.According to D-Central Technologies, both firmware platforms include support for Stratum V2 block-template construction, enabling miners to build their own block templates rather than relying exclusively on pool-generated templates. The company also stated that the firmware includes a native Model Context Protocol (MCP) server intended to allow compatible AI agents and automation systems to monitor and interact with mining hardware.D-Central Technologies said the MCP integration is designed to support AI-assisted optimization workflows capable of adjusting fan behavior, voltage, and frequency settings across individual miners or larger mining fleets in real time.“For years, Bitcoin miners have relied on firmware ecosystems they could not fully inspect or modify,” said a D-Central Technologies spokesperson. “DCENT_OS and DCENT_axe were developed to give miners more direct control over their hardware, while expanding access to open-source mining infrastructure.”D-Central Technologies stated that the firmware platforms are intended to become fully open source following the conclusion of the public beta period, with public repository access currently planned for summer 2026.Beta onboarding updates, firmware rollout announcements, installation documentation, and supported hardware lists will be published progressively through D-Central Technologies’ official firmware pages.The company also confirmed that firmware repositories are expected to be published through D-Central Technologies GitHub Organizationfollowing the beta phase.About D-Central TechnologiesD-Central Technologies is a Canadian Bitcoin mining infrastructure company founded in 2016 and headquartered in Laval, Quebec. The company provides ASIC repair services, mining hardware distribution, hosting infrastructure, consulting, training, and open-source mining software development. D-Central Technologies also develops Bitcoin space-heater systems and Bitaxe-based mining products for home and industrial mining applications.

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