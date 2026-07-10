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WDE Seeks Public Comment on K-12 Language and Literacy Program Chapter 57 Rules

The Wyoming Department of Education is seeking public comment on the proposed Chapter 57 Rules on the K-12 Language and Literacy Program (formerly Chapter 56). Comments may be submitted online or via email to claudia.ladd@wyo.gov until 11:59 p.m. on August 28, 2026.

See the public comment form to view the statement of reasons for the changes and the strike-and-underline versions of the rule sets. All public comments will be recorded verbatim on the Secretary of State website, including the submitter’s name and city of residence, as part of the rules promulgation process. 

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Media Contact:
Dicky Shanor, Chief of Staff
307-777-7675
dicky.shanor@wyo.gov 

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WDE Seeks Public Comment on K-12 Language and Literacy Program Chapter 57 Rules

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