Superintendent Degenfelder Convenes Working Group on Special Education

CHEYENNE – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder is convening a state working group on special education to develop guidance on federal and state requirements for educators serving students with disabilities. The working group will consist of representatives from the Wyoming Department of Education, the Professional Teaching Standards Board, the Association of School Administrators, the School Boards Association, the Association of Special Education Administrators, and the University of Wyoming.

The focus of this working group will be on developing a common understanding and expectations around federal IDEA requirements and how districts and schools can ensure that those teaching in our classrooms who do not have full special education credentials are able to deliver special education services with proper monitoring and supervision.

“Ensuring that special education services are delivered by appropriately qualified personnel is essential to providing access to a high-quality and appropriate education for students with disabilities. This working group brings the key players to the table to collaborate on addressing staffing challenges facing our districts while meeting federal certification requirements and the needs of our students,” said Superintendent Degenfelder.

The working group will help the Wyoming Department of Education and Professional Teaching Standards Board complete joint written guidance on this topic for districts to use. The guidance will be made public in September.

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Media Contact:

Dicky Shanor, Chief of Staff

307-777-7675

dicky.shanor@wyo.gov