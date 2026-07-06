Superintendent Degenfelder and the Wyoming Charter School Authorizing Board Mourn the Loss of Board Member Steve Lupien

CHEYENNE — Steve Lupien, a member of the Wyoming Charter School Authorizing Board (WCSAB), passed away on July 5 after an extended illness. Steve was appointed to the board by Superintendent Degenfelder in September 2024. He was also an endowed faculty member at the University of Wyoming and founder of the Center for Blockchain & Digital Innovation.

“Steve was an educator to his core, from the University of Wyoming to the state charter school board. His energy and passion for the next generation were shown in everything he did. His loss leaves a profound void on our board, in our educational community, and at the University of Wyoming. He was a friend, a colleague, and a mentor; he will be dearly missed,” said Degenfelder.

“Steve brought a unique background that was unlike any other board member,” said Janine Bay Teske, Chairwoman, WCSAB. “He had tremendous business and education insight. His presence and contribution on the board will be greatly missed.”

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