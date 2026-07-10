National Weather Service issues heat advisory

NWS WEATHER NOTICE

July 10, 2026

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction, CO, has issued a heat advisory for the central Colorado, central Gunnison, and Uncompahgre river basins. This includes the cities of Edwards, Eagle, Gypsum, Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, Basalt, Montrose, Olathe, Delta, Hotchkiss, and Paonia.

The heat advisory remains in effect from noon on Saturday, July 11, to midnight on Monday, July 13.

What: prolonged hot conditions with temperatures in the 97 to 102 range this weekend through early next week.

prolonged hot conditions with temperatures in the 97 to 102 range this weekend through early next week. Where: central Colorado River Basin and central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin.

central Colorado River Basin and central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin. When: from noon Saturday to midnight MDT on Monday night.

from noon Saturday to midnight MDT on Monday night. Impacts: heat-related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events.

heat-related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events. Additional details: near record temperatures will be possible during the event, especially on Sunday.

Precautionary/preparedness actions

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.