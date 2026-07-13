Colorado Enacts Landmark Behavior Analyst Licensure Law Recognizing QABA Credentials

QBA, QASP-S, and ABAT Credentials Included in New Colorado Applied Behavior Analysis Practice Act

By recognizing multiple nationally accredited pathways to professional competency, Colorado is expanding access to qualified providers while maintaining high standards for consumer protection” — Karen DuBon

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis has signed House Bill 26-1425 into law, establishing licensure requirements for behavior analysts and assistant behavior analysts in the state. The legislation creates the Colorado Behavior Analyst Licensing Board and formally recognizes credentials issued by the Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board (QABA) as qualifying pathways to licensure.Under the new law, professionals holding ABA certification through QABA can pursue state licensure at multiple credential levels. The Qualified Behavior Analyst (QBA) credential qualifies holders for licensure as a Licensed Behavior Analyst, while the Qualified Autism Services Practitioner-Supervisor (QASP-S) credential qualifies holders for licensure as a Licensed Assistant Behavior Analyst. The legislation also recognizes behavior technicians holding the Applied Behavior Analysis Technician (ABAT) credential when practicing under the supervision of licensed professionals.The bill identifies QABA as a recognized certifying entity for professional credentialing under Colorado law, placing it alongside other national credentialing bodies. This recognition expands the pool of qualified practitioners eligible to deliver applied behavior analysis services to Colorado families.For individuals comparing pathways to become a board-certified behavior analyst, Colorado's legislation now recognizes the QBA as an equivalent analyst-level credential with multiple pathways to licensure. The QBA credential requires a graduate degree, supervised fieldwork, and examination, similar to other analyst-level certifications, while offering flexibility in program format and examination scheduling."This legislation represents a significant step forward for Colorado families, providers, and individuals who rely on applied behavior analysis services," said Karen DuBon, Executive Director of QABA. "By recognizing multiple nationally accredited pathways to professional competency, Colorado is expanding access to qualified providers while maintaining high standards for consumer protection."House Bill 26-1425 establishes a framework for professional licensure, consumer protections, credential verification, supervision requirements, and continued oversight of ABA practitioners across the state. Implementation will be overseen by the newly created Colorado Behavior Analyst Licensing Board.For more information about QABA credentials and Colorado licensure requirements, visit qababoard.com, email info@qababoard.com, or call (877) 220-1839.About QABAThe Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board (QABA) is an international credentialing organization accredited under ANSI standards. QABA provides certification pathways through the Qualified Behavior Analyst (QBA), Qualified Autism Services Practitioner-Supervisor (QASP-S), and Applied Behavior Analysis Technician (ABAT) credentials. The organization serves professionals working with individuals with autism and developmental differences across six continents.

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