Autism Behavior Services, Inc. Supports Cricket’s Hope Mission to Bring Healing & Hope to Children Through Summer Camps

Giving back has always been part of who we are as an organization.” — Andrew Patterson, President of Autism Behavior Services, Inc.

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) is proud to announce its continued partnership with Cricket’s Hope, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children and young adults from Central California who have experienced trauma find hope, healing, and connection through engaging outdoor camp experiences.As part of ABSI’s annual community giveback efforts, they sponsored the “ride home meal” for each of Cricket’s Hope three summer camps. The sponsorship offers every camper the opportunity to stop at one of their favorite restaurants on the trip home, creating one final joyful memory as they return from a week of adventure, friendship, and personal growth in the mountains.Cricket’s Hope is an individualized, strength-based prevention and healing program for children affected by trauma. They use restorative and trauma informed practices to serve children through art, camp and specialized programming in order to help kids become their best and most resilient selves.For Autism Behavior Services, Inc., supporting organizations like Cricket’s Hope, is a natural extension of its mission and goals as a 16 year old company.“Giving back has always been part of who we are as an organization,” said Andrew Patterson, President of Autism Behavior Services, Inc. “ABSI is incredibly grateful for the opportunity to support Cricket’s Hope and the life-changing work they do for children throughout Central California. Watching these young people leave camp with new friendships, greater confidence, and memories they’ll never forget reminds us why community partnerships matter so much.”As Autism Behavior Services, Inc. continues its community outreach efforts, the organization remains committed to partnering with nonprofits that inspire hope and create lasting positive change for children, adults and families.About Autism Behavior Services, Inc.Founded by Dr. Rosa Patterson in 2010, Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) is a leading provider of evidence-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services for children and families. The organization offers in-home, school-based, clinic-based, community-based, and telehealth services. ABSI is committed to advocacy, education, and community engagement. Through numerous charitable partnerships and outreach initiatives, ABSI seeks to make a meaningful difference both inside and outside the communities it serves.About Cricket’s HopeCricket’s Hope and Cricket’s House is named in honor of Christopher Walker (nicknamed Cricket) who passed away in a car accident in 2002. He had a desire to help children and his mother (Jean Walker Lowell) and her cast of angels made Cricket’s House a safe place for children to heal, grow, and be loved.

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