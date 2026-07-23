Grand Madison Acupuncture Tackles Workday Pain Patterns Affecting NYC Office Professionals

Grand Madison Acupuncture partners with Fifth Avenue Wellness to bring acupuncture and movement programs to NYC teams navigating workday tension.

By combining acupuncture with movement and stress-reduction practices, we can address both the physical and mental sides of workday strain to fit into a team's routine.” — Dr. Erin Lee

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As interest in acupuncture and other integrative wellness practices continues to grow across Midtown Manhattan, Grand Madison Acupuncture has expanded its corporate offerings through a partnership with Fifth Avenue Wellness , aimed at addressing the physical strain that accumulates over the office workday.Long hours at a desk, screen-heavy schedules, and demanding commutes contribute to recurring tension patterns among office professionals, often concentrated in the neck, shoulders, and lower back. The partnership between Grand Madison Acupuncture and Fifth Avenue Wellness responds to these patterns by bringing acupuncture and holistic East Asian medical care together with movement programs designed to keep teams feeling well year-round.Through the collaboration, Grand Madison Acupuncture provides corporate wellness services NYC organizations can host on-site or off-site. The programs pair acupuncture and holistic East Asian medical care with movement and stress-reduction offerings including self-defense, Qigong, and Yoga. Qigong and Yoga bring gentle, breath-centered movement that helps release built-up tension and steady the mind, while self-defense adds an active, confidence-building outlet, giving teams a well-rounded way to counter the effects of long, sedentary workdays."The tension we see in office professionals rarely comes from a single moment. It builds gradually over the workweek," said Erin Lee of Grand Madison Acupuncture. "By combining acupuncture with movement and stress-reduction practices, we can address both the physical and mental sides of workday strain to fit into a team's routine."The programs can be arranged as one-time activations or as an ongoing series, allowing employers to introduce wellness as a single experience or to build it into a consistent part of company culture. Grand Madison Acupuncture also offers a Corporate Partnership model, in which an employer subsidizes a portion of an employee's visit, and the clinic matches a portion of that investment, helping make ongoing care more accessible to staff.Employers who invest in workplace wellbeing often report benefits that extend beyond individual comfort, including reduced absenteeism and higher job satisfaction. By locating these experiences within the workday itself, the partnership removes a common barrier for busy professionals who may otherwise struggle to prioritize their own care.Grand Madison Acupuncture offers acupuncture for corporate events at its Fifth Avenue location overlooking Bryant Park, as well as at client offices and preferred venues throughout Manhattan. Experiences can be tailored to team size, schedule, and wellness goals.About Grand Madison AcupunctureFounded by Dr. Erin Lee, DACM, L.Ac., Grand Madison Acupuncture is a Midtown Manhattan clinic specializing in acupuncture and holistic East Asian medicine. The clinic serves individuals and organizations across New York City, with a focus on pain management, stress reduction, and workplace well-being. To learn more about corporate wellness programming, visit https://grandmadisonacupuncture.com/corporate-wellness-events/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.