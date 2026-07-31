FlowerShopping Spotlights the Most Popular Flower Choices for Birthdays, Anniversaries, and Everyday Gifting

The family-owned florist explores flower varieties chosen for birthdays, anniversaries, and everyday gifting, and how color and seasonality guide selection.

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlowerShopping.com , a family-owned online florist operating since 1910, has released an overview of the flower varieties customers choose most often for birthdays, anniversaries, and everyday gifting, along with the factors that guide those selections.Across more than a century of orders, clear patterns have emerged in what people send and why. For birthday flowers, bright and cheerful varieties lead consistently. Gerbera daisies, sunflowers, and yellow roses remain the most requested birthday choices, with color playing a larger part in the decision than flower type. Warm tones such as yellow, orange, and pink are selected most often for birthday arrangements, reflecting the celebratory register of the occasion.Anniversary orders follow a different pattern. Roses dominate the category, though color selection varies with the relationship and the milestone. Red roses remain the standard for romantic anniversaries, while pink and white rose arrangements are frequently chosen for significant milestone years. Lilies also feature prominently in anniversary orders, particularly among customers seeking arrangements with a more formal, elegant presentation.Everyday gifting, the fastest-growing segment of the three, shows the widest variety. Tulips, carnations, daisies, and mixed seasonal bouquets are the most common selections for orders placed without a formal occasion attached. These arrangements are typically sent as gestures of appreciation, encouragement, or connection, and customers in this category tend to select based on the recipient's known preferences rather than occasion conventions.Seasonality also shapes selection across all three categories. Sunflowers peak in summer orders, tulips in spring, and chrysanthemums in autumn arrangements. Flowers ordered in their natural season are generally fresher and longer-lasting on arrival, a factor the company encourages customers to weigh when choosing between comparable arrangements.The company notes that its most repeated orders share a common trait: they reflect the recipient rather than the occasion. Arrangements selected around a favorite flower or personal color preference consistently generate the strongest customer feedback, a pattern that has held steady through more than a hundred years of gifting.FlowerShopping.com fulfills orders through its floral delivery network across the United States and Canada, with every arrangement hand-arranged and hand-delivered fresh. Every product in the catalog is available through the company's same-day floral delivery service for qualifying orders. For major holidays, the company recommends placing orders several days in advance, as order capacity is typically reached before the holiday itself.The full range of birthday, anniversary, and everyday arrangements is available to browse at flowershopping.com, with ordering open online 24 hours a day.About FlowerShopping.comFlowerShopping.com is a family-owned, full-service online florist specializing in nationwide flower delivery since 1910. The company provides hand-arranged, hand-delivered fresh flowers, plants, and gifts for every occasion across the United States and Canada, with same-day delivery available on every product in its catalog.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.