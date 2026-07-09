K-9 Levi Makes Some New Friends

K-9 Levi took a well-deserved break to make a few new friends today, and it's safe to say he was the star of the show. We always enjoy opportunities to get out in the community, spend time with local kids, and share a few smiles along the way.

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