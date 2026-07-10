Land Records Database Update

As of July 9, 2026, users may need to continue using the Register of Deeds previous land records database to access records dated prior to 1964. The previous database can be accessed here:

https://cotthosting.com/NCIredellExternal/User/Login.aspx

We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the need to use two separate systems during this transition. We appreciate your continued support and patience as we work to ensure that all data has fully, accurately, and successfully migrated to the new software system. Until our office is able to verify and confirm completion of the data transfer, users are strongly encouraged to search both systems to ensure an accurate record search is completed.