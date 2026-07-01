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Beulah Church Shows Appreciation to Sheriff's Office Staff

A big thank you to Beulah Baptist Church for stopping by and treating the men and women of the Iredell County Sheriff's Office to delicious sandwiches and sweet treats!

We are incredibly grateful for the strong relationships we have within our community and for the continued support. Gestures like these mean so much, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and unwavering support.

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Beulah Church Shows Appreciation to Sheriff's Office Staff

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