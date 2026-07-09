Senate Resolution 350 Printer's Number 1877
PENNSYLVANIA, July 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1877
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
350
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, HUGHES, SANTARSIERO, PICOZZI, STREET,
MASTRIANO, HAYWOOD, PHILLIPS-HILL, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI AND
VOGEL, JULY 9, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JULY 9, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing June 23, 2026, as "Dravet Syndrome Awareness Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Dravet syndrome is a rare, severe and lifelong form
of epilepsy that typically begins during the first year of life
and is characterized by frequent and prolonged seizures,
developmental delays, cognitive impairment, behavioral
challenges and other serious health complications; and
WHEREAS, Dravet syndrome is most commonly caused by a
mutation in the SCN1A gene and affects approximately 1 in 15,700
individuals worldwide; and
WHEREAS, Individuals living with Dravet syndrome face a
significantly increased risk of injury, hospitalization and
premature death, including from sudden unexpected death in
epilepsy; and
WHEREAS, There is currently no cure for Dravet syndrome, and
treatment often requires complex medical management and
substantial support from families, caregivers and health care
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