Senate Resolution 350 Printer's Number 1877

PENNSYLVANIA, July 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1877

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

350

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, HUGHES, SANTARSIERO, PICOZZI, STREET,

MASTRIANO, HAYWOOD, PHILLIPS-HILL, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI AND

VOGEL, JULY 9, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JULY 9, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing June 23, 2026, as "Dravet Syndrome Awareness Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Dravet syndrome is a rare, severe and lifelong form

of epilepsy that typically begins during the first year of life

and is characterized by frequent and prolonged seizures,

developmental delays, cognitive impairment, behavioral

challenges and other serious health complications; and

WHEREAS, Dravet syndrome is most commonly caused by a

mutation in the SCN1A gene and affects approximately 1 in 15,700

individuals worldwide; and

WHEREAS, Individuals living with Dravet syndrome face a

significantly increased risk of injury, hospitalization and

premature death, including from sudden unexpected death in

epilepsy; and

WHEREAS, There is currently no cure for Dravet syndrome, and

treatment often requires complex medical management and

substantial support from families, caregivers and health care

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