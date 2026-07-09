Senate Bill 1415 Printer's Number 1883
PENNSYLVANIA, July 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1883
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1415
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY CULVER, BARTOLOTTA, PICOZZI, ROTHMAN, YAW,
J. WARD, KANE, STEFANO AND VOGEL, JULY 9, 2026
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JULY 9, 2026
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in assault, further providing for the
offense of neglect of care-dependent person and for the
offense of abuse of care-dependent person; and, in sexual
offenses, further providing for the offense of institutional
sexual assault.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 2713(b)(1), (3) and (5), 2713.1(b)(1)
and 3124.2(a.6)(1) of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes are amended to read:
§ 2713. Neglect of care-dependent person.
* * *
(b) Penalty.--
(1) A violation of subsection (a)(1) constitutes a
[misdemeanor of the first] felony of the third degree if the
victim suffers bodily injury.
* * *
(3) A violation of subsection (a)(2) constitutes a
[misdemeanor of the first] felony of the third degree if the
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