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Senate Bill 1415 Printer's Number 1883

PENNSYLVANIA, July 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1883

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1415

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY CULVER, BARTOLOTTA, PICOZZI, ROTHMAN, YAW,

J. WARD, KANE, STEFANO AND VOGEL, JULY 9, 2026

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JULY 9, 2026

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in assault, further providing for the

offense of neglect of care-dependent person and for the

offense of abuse of care-dependent person; and, in sexual

offenses, further providing for the offense of institutional

sexual assault.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 2713(b)(1), (3) and (5), 2713.1(b)(1)

and 3124.2(a.6)(1) of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes are amended to read:

§ 2713. Neglect of care-dependent person.

* * *

(b) Penalty.--

(1) A violation of subsection (a)(1) constitutes a

[misdemeanor of the first] felony of the third degree if the

victim suffers bodily injury.

* * *

(3) A violation of subsection (a)(2) constitutes a

[misdemeanor of the first] felony of the third degree if the

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Senate Bill 1415 Printer's Number 1883

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