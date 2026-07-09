Senate Bill 1415 Printer's Number 1883

PENNSYLVANIA, July 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1883 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1415 Session of 2026 INTRODUCED BY CULVER, BARTOLOTTA, PICOZZI, ROTHMAN, YAW, J. WARD, KANE, STEFANO AND VOGEL, JULY 9, 2026 REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JULY 9, 2026 AN ACT Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in assault, further providing for the offense of neglect of care-dependent person and for the offense of abuse of care-dependent person; and, in sexual offenses, further providing for the offense of institutional sexual assault. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Sections 2713(b)(1), (3) and (5), 2713.1(b)(1) and 3124.2(a.6)(1) of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read: § 2713. Neglect of care-dependent person. * * * (b) Penalty.-- (1) A violation of subsection (a)(1) constitutes a [misdemeanor of the first] felony of the third degree if the victim suffers bodily injury. * * * (3) A violation of subsection (a)(2) constitutes a [misdemeanor of the first] felony of the third degree if the 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20

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