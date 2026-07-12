Senate Resolution 354 Printer's Number 1890
PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1890
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
354
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY STREET, BOSCOLA, CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT, COMITTA,
COSTA, FLYNN, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, KANE, KEARNEY, KIM,
MALONE, MILLER, MUTH, PISCIOTTANO, SANTARSIERO, SAVAL,
SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, A. WILLIAMS AND L. WILLIAMS,
JULY 12, 2026
INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, JULY 12, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Honoring the life and expressing condolences on the passing of
former State Senator Shirley M. Kitchen.
WHEREAS, Shirley M. Kitchen was born September 18, 1946, in
Augusta, Georgia, to Ferman and Ruth Few and was raised in
Philadelphia; and
WHEREAS, Senator Kitchen was educated in Philadelphia public
schools and graduated from Antioch College in 1979 with a
bachelor's degree in human services; and
WHEREAS, Senator Kitchen later completed advanced studies at
Temple University in child care, behavior modification and
economic development; and
WHEREAS, Senator Kitchen's career in politics began as a poll
worker in 1970 and later as a social worker for the City of
Philadelphia; and
WHEREAS, In 1986, a Philadelphia city councilman hired
Senator Kitchen as Director of Constituent Services, a position
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