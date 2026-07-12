Senate Resolution 354 Printer's Number 1890

PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1890

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

354

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY STREET, BOSCOLA, CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT, COMITTA,

COSTA, FLYNN, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, KANE, KEARNEY, KIM,

MALONE, MILLER, MUTH, PISCIOTTANO, SANTARSIERO, SAVAL,

SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, A. WILLIAMS AND L. WILLIAMS,

JULY 12, 2026

INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, JULY 12, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Honoring the life and expressing condolences on the passing of

former State Senator Shirley M. Kitchen.

WHEREAS, Shirley M. Kitchen was born September 18, 1946, in

Augusta, Georgia, to Ferman and Ruth Few and was raised in

Philadelphia; and

WHEREAS, Senator Kitchen was educated in Philadelphia public

schools and graduated from Antioch College in 1979 with a

bachelor's degree in human services; and

WHEREAS, Senator Kitchen later completed advanced studies at

Temple University in child care, behavior modification and

economic development; and

WHEREAS, Senator Kitchen's career in politics began as a poll

worker in 1970 and later as a social worker for the City of

Philadelphia; and

WHEREAS, In 1986, a Philadelphia city councilman hired

Senator Kitchen as Director of Constituent Services, a position

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