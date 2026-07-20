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Senate Bill 1408 Printer's Number 1891

PENNSYLVANIA, July 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1891

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1408

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, MALONE, BROWN AND VOGEL, JULY 20, 2026

REFERRED TO COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, JULY 20, 2026

AN ACT

Prohibiting certain nondisclosure agreements between public

agencies and data centers.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Data Center

Nondisclosure Agreement Prohibition Act.

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Data center." A facility or group of facilities, including

an ancillary use or associated structure located on the same

tract or parcel of land, that:

(1) is predominantly used to house working servers or

similar data storage systems; and

(2) has an uninterruptible energy supply or generator

backup power, or both, cooling systems, towers and other

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Senate Bill 1408 Printer's Number 1891

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