Senate Bill 1408 Printer's Number 1891
PENNSYLVANIA, July 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1891
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1408
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, MALONE, BROWN AND VOGEL, JULY 20, 2026
REFERRED TO COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, JULY 20, 2026
AN ACT
Prohibiting certain nondisclosure agreements between public
agencies and data centers.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Short title.
This act shall be known and may be cited as the Data Center
Nondisclosure Agreement Prohibition Act.
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Data center." A facility or group of facilities, including
an ancillary use or associated structure located on the same
tract or parcel of land, that:
(1) is predominantly used to house working servers or
similar data storage systems; and
(2) has an uninterruptible energy supply or generator
backup power, or both, cooling systems, towers and other
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