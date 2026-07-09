Senate Bill 1411 Printer's Number 1880
PENNSYLVANIA, July 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1880
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1411
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY STREET, PICOZZI, HUGHES, HAYWOOD, COMITTA, COSTA,
MILLER, KANE AND SCHWANK, JULY 9, 2026
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JULY 9, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in school health services, providing
for school-based health centers.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1402.1. School-Based Health Centers.--(a) A school-
based health center shall comply with the following standards:
(1) A school-based health center:
(i) Shall be open and staffed during the regular hours of
the school facility in which the school-based health center is
located or which is near the school-based health center.
(ii) May not turn away a student due to an inability to pay.
(iii) May not decline care to a student due to insurance
status, health status or existence of a current primary health
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