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Senate Bill 1411 Printer's Number 1880

PENNSYLVANIA, July 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1880

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1411

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY STREET, PICOZZI, HUGHES, HAYWOOD, COMITTA, COSTA,

MILLER, KANE AND SCHWANK, JULY 9, 2026

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JULY 9, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in school health services, providing

for school-based health centers.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1402.1. School-Based Health Centers.--(a) A school-

based health center shall comply with the following standards:

(1) A school-based health center:

(i) Shall be open and staffed during the regular hours of

the school facility in which the school-based health center is

located or which is near the school-based health center.

(ii) May not turn away a student due to an inability to pay.

(iii) May not decline care to a student due to insurance

status, health status or existence of a current primary health

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Senate Bill 1411 Printer's Number 1880

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