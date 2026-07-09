Senate Bill 1412 Printer's Number 1881
PENNSYLVANIA, July 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1881
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1412
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY STREET, HAYWOOD, PICOZZI, BOSCOLA, HUGHES,
COLLETT, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE AND A. WILLIAMS, JULY 9, 2026
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JULY 9, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An
act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public
welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,
providing for transition to chip-enabled access cards.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known
as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a section to
read:
Section 414.2. Transition to Chip-Enabled Access Cards.--(a)
To the extent money is appropriated for the purposes under this
section , the department shall transition all access cards for
use in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to include
chip-enabled technology no later than January 1, 2028.
(b) The department shall implement the transition under
subsection (a) in a manner that balances efficiency and cost-
effectiveness and provides enhanced security features such as
tap-to-pay technology or other technology to prevent benefit
theft.
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