Senate Bill 1412 Printer's Number 1881

PENNSYLVANIA, July 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1881

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1412

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY STREET, HAYWOOD, PICOZZI, BOSCOLA, HUGHES,

COLLETT, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE AND A. WILLIAMS, JULY 9, 2026

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JULY 9, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,

providing for transition to chip-enabled access cards.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known

as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a section to

read:

Section 414.2. Transition to Chip-Enabled Access Cards.--(a)

To the extent money is appropriated for the purposes under this

section , the department shall transition all access cards for

use in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to include

chip-enabled technology no later than January 1, 2028.

(b) The department shall implement the transition under

subsection (a) in a manner that balances efficiency and cost-

effectiveness and provides enhanced security features such as

tap-to-pay technology or other technology to prevent benefit

theft.

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