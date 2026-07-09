Senate Bill 1418 Printer's Number 1882
PENNSYLVANIA, July 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1882
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1418
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY MALONE AND COSTA, JULY 9, 2026
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JULY 9, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto deemed a reference to "area career and
technical school," in terms and courses of study, providing
for hunting and trapping education; and imposing duties on
the Department of Education and the Pennsylvania Game
Commission.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1529. Hunting and Trapping Education.--(a) No later
than July 1, 2027, the commission , in consultation with the
department , shall develop and make available to each school
entity a model program of age-appropriate hunting and trapping
education, including firearm safety instruction, for students in
grades six through twelve.
(b) The firearm safety instruction under the model program
must:
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