Senate Bill 1418 Printer's Number 1882

PENNSYLVANIA, July 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1882

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1418

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY MALONE AND COSTA, JULY 9, 2026

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JULY 9, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto deemed a reference to "area career and

technical school," in terms and courses of study, providing

for hunting and trapping education; and imposing duties on

the Department of Education and the Pennsylvania Game

Commission.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1529. Hunting and Trapping Education.--(a) No later

than July 1, 2027, the commission , in consultation with the

department , shall develop and make available to each school

entity a model program of age-appropriate hunting and trapping

education, including firearm safety instruction, for students in

grades six through twelve.

(b) The firearm safety instruction under the model program

must:

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