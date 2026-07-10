Philip Bailey and T.I. Join Forces to Expand Music Is Unity's Backstage Soundcheck Program

Music Is Unity Logo Philip Baily, Founder Music Is Unity Foundation

Grammy Award-Winning Artists to Provide Foster Youth with Behind-the-Scenes Access During Concert Stops in New York, NY, Silver Spring, MD, and Charlotte, NC

Backstage Soundcheck is about more than music. It's about exposure, inspiration, and helping young people envision new possibilities for their future.” — Philip Bailey, Founder of Music Is Unity

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Music Is Unity, a nonprofit founded by Philip Bailey to support youth aging out of the U.S. foster care system, is proud to announce the return of its impactful Backstage Soundcheck program, an immersive live music industry experience created specifically for foster youth. This year, Grammy Award-winning artist T.I. will partner with Music Is Unity to host three Backstage Soundcheck events during his current tour.The Backstage Soundcheck program provides foster youth with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the world of live entertainment and concert production. Participants are invited into the venue prior to showtime for a guided experience that includes a live production soundcheck, a Q&A session with touring and production professionals, and conversations focused on careers in music, entertainment, and live events. The day concludes with the youth attending the concert as special guests. The 2026 Backstage Soundcheck dates with T.I. are set for July 17th in New York, NY | Brooklyn Paramount, July 18th in Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore Silver Spring, and July 19th in Charlotte, NC | The Fillmore Charlotte.“Backstage Soundcheck is about more than music. It's about exposure, inspiration, and helping young people envision new possibilities for their future,” said Philip Bailey. “We are honored to partner with T.I. to expand this experience and create unforgettable opportunities for foster youth.”Music Is Unity is also partnering with Comfort Cases, an international non-profit organization whose mission is to provide hope and dignity to youth in foster care. Comfort Cases provides backpacks to restore dignity to foster youth during placement transitions. It has distributed more than 320,000 Comfort Cases backpacks and Comfort XL Duffle Bags filled with essential items since 2013. Through this partnership, Comfort Cases will help connect foster youth who are passionate about music with Music Is Unity's Backstage Soundcheck experience, opening doors to unforgettable moments, and meaningful opportunities to explore careers in music and new possibilities for their future.Each year, more than 20,000 youth age out of the U.S. foster care system without the support systems and opportunities many of their peers rely on during early adulthood. Through programs like Backstage Soundcheck, Music Is Unity aims to create meaningful experiences that inspire confidence, expand career awareness, and provide youth with access to mentorship and professional environments that may otherwise feel out of reach. T.I., an acclaimed Grammy-Award winning artist, entrepreneur, actor, and philanthropist, joins the initiative in support of empowering underserved youth through music and mentorship during his ten-city 2026 King Succession Tour.Music Is Unity is also currently hosting its 75-Day Hard Fundraising Challenge. Funds raised through the campaign will directly benefit organizations nationwide championing foster youth empowerment, including, Rise Above, Kids In the Spotlight, Beyond Emancipation, and Elevating Connections. For more information on Music Is Unity, please visit musicisunity.org . For more information on T.I. and his upcoming tour, please visit officialti.com About Music Is UnityMusic Is Unity is a leading nonprofit organization created by Philip Bailey and his daughter, Trinity Bailey, dedicated to supporting youth aging out of the U.S. foster care system. Since 2007, MIU has provided grants to nonprofit and community-based organizations offering critical services and opportunities to foster youth nationwide. Music Is Unity also develops hands-on programs focused on empowering foster youth through music, mentorship, and exposure to career pathways in the entertainment industry. For more information, visit musicisunity.org and follow @musicisunity on Facebook and Instagram.About T.I.T.I. is an American rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur, actor, and record executive. Widely recognized as a pioneering figure in Southern hip-hop, he has released multiple platinum-selling albums and earned numerous industry awards while expanding his career into film, television, and business ventures. T.I. is currently supporting his latest project, Kill the King, with his 2026 King Succession Tour, continuing to bring his signature sound and dynamic live performances to audiences nationwide

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