NEW BIRTH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH LAUNCHES BLACK GROUND AND BREAKS GROUND ON NEW BIRTH VILLAGE
304-Unit Affordable Housing Development Marks the First Pillar of a Six-Pillar Black Economic Freedom Platform
The ceremony, held during Juneteenth weekend, a holiday commemorating Black freedom and resilience, drew elected officials, faith leaders, banking partners, developers, community residents, and media in a historic procession from the church sanctuary to the land. Led by Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal H. Bryant, Dr. Karri Bryant, and the New Birth Board of Directors, the procession was accompanied by a live African drum line with the church choir staged at the site to anchor the arrival in the spirit of Jubilee and Juneteenth.
Over 3,000 individuals have already expressed interest in purchasing homes before construction even begins. The homes will be constructed by Techie Homes, a Black-owned Atlanta-based company, under the oversight of Real Estate Committee Chair Dr. Leighton Hull, New Birth Community Development Corporation Board Chair Dr. Michael V. Roberts, with Vanessa Williams Nash of The Williams Nash Agency serving as Owner's Representative and Lead Development Consultant.
“New Birth Village is more than a housing development. This is the first brick in a larger foundation. We are laying the first pillar of Black Ground and demonstrating what becomes possible when faith, vision, and community investment work together. Too often, we commemorate freedom without creating the conditions for people to fully experience it. Black Ground is about moving from conversation to construction, from symbolism to solutions, and from recognition to responsibility.”
— Dr. Jamal H. Bryant, Senior Pastor, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church
Key Project Leaders:
Senior Pastor: Dr. Jamal H. Bryant, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church
Chair, Real Estate Development Committee; Co-Chair, New Birth CDC: Dr. Leighton Hull
Chair, New Birth CDC: Dr. Michael V. Roberts
Owner Rep/Lead Developer: Vanessa Williams Nash
Construction: Booker Washington, Techie Homes
About Black Ground
Black Ground is a community-centered economic empowerment initiative established by New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to advance ownership, opportunity, and economic freedom through five pillars: affordable housing, financial literacy, education, food security, and voting rights. Visit https://newbirth.org/event/black-ground/ for more information about Black Ground.
About New Birth Missionary Baptist Church
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is a leading faith-based institution dedicated to spiritual transformation, community empowerment, and advancing social and economic impact. Led by Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal-Harrison Bryant, the metro Atlanta-based church blends dynamic worship, culturally relevant ministry, and bold community engagement.
Website:
www.newbirthvillage.com
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