Music Is Unity's '75-Day Hard' Fundraiser Reaches Halfway Mark During Black Music Month, Launches First Donor Giveaway

Philip Baily, Founder Music Is Unity Foundation

Black Music Month reminds us that music has always been about more than entertainment; it’s about community, and opening doors for others... I invite others to join us in making a lasting impact.” — Philip Bailey, Founder of Music Is Unity

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Music Is Unity (MIU) is proud to announce that its 75-Day Hard Fundraiser has officially reached the halfway point, marking a significant milestone in the organization's mission to uplift and empower youth impacted by foster care. Launched during Foster Care Awareness Month in honor of founder Philip Bailey's 75th birthday, the campaign aims to raise $75,000 in 75 days to support organizations and initiatives serving foster youth nationwide.“We’re incredibly grateful to have reached the halfway point of this campaign, but there’s still important work ahead,” said Bailey. “Black Music Month reminds us that music has always been about more than entertainment; it’s about community, connection, and opening doors for others. I’m honored to use this moment to help create awareness and opportunities for young people, and I invite others to join us in making a lasting impact.”Since launching on May 4, supporters across the country have joined the movement through donations, social sharing, and community engagement, helping Music Is Unity expand opportunities for young people navigating life during and after foster care.Funds raised through the campaign directly benefit organizations nationwide making a lasting impact in the foster care community, including Rise Above, Kids In the Spotlight, Beyond Emancipation, and Elevating Connections. These organizations provide critical resources, mentorship, enrichment opportunities, and creative programs that help foster youth build confidence, stability, and brighter futures.To celebrate reaching the halfway mark, Music Is Unity will launch its first-ever giveaway, offering supporters a special opportunity to help keep the momentum going to drive the campaign toward its fundraising goal.Every donation made through June 24, regardless of amount, will automatically be entered to win an exclusive prize package. Two winners will be selected, and each will receive a signed Earth, Wind & Fire Greatest Hits vinyl record and a personalized, signed copy of Philip Bailey's memoir, Shining Star: Braving the Elements of Earth, Wind & Fire. Donations must be received by 11:59 p.m. EST on June 24. Winners will be notified by June 26.More than 20,000 young people age out of the U.S. foster care system each year without permanent family support, leaving many vulnerable to homelessness, unemployment, and other challenges. Through strategic partnerships, mentorship initiatives, and community support, Music Is Unity is committed to helping change that trajectory by ensuring foster youth have access to the resources, relationships, and opportunities they need to thrive.Supporters can learn more, donate, and follow campaign updates by visiting musicisunity.org and following @musicisunity on social media.About Music Is UnityMusic Is Unity is a leading nonprofit organization created by Philip Bailey and his daughter, Trinity Bailey, dedicated to supporting youth aging out of the U.S. foster care system. Since 2007, MIU has provided grants to nonprofit and community-based organizations offering critical services and opportunities to foster youth nationwide. Music Is Unity also develops hands-on programs focused on empowering foster youth through music, mentorship, and exposure to career pathways in the entertainment industry. For more information, visit musicisunity.org and follow @musicisunity on Facebook and Instagram.

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