IMPORTANT: Resources Available for NYers Affected by Recent Fede...

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

At the end of June, the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) overturned two federal court rulings delaying the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti and Syria. As a result, hundreds of thousands of Haitian and Syrian immigrant community members will lose their ability to live and work legally in the United States and may be subject to detention and deportation. You can read the full decision here.

It's more important than ever to know your rights and about resources available through the New York State Office of New Americans (ONA).

New York’s Office for New Americans (ONA) and their community partners provide resources and supports to explain your basic rights regarding interactions with law enforcement, food and nutrition resources, health and wellness, and employment. More information is available on ONA’s website and the attached poster with a QR code that will direct people to ONA’s website.

The ONA New Americans Hotline (1-800-566-7636) is operational Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Eastern Time (except on federal holidays). All calls are anonymous, and information and referrals are available in over 200 different languages.

Callers to the hotline can get answers to immigration and naturalization questions, receive referrals to free legal help and immigrant services and programs, and report fraud or scams against immigrant communities.

ONA_KnowYourRights.pdf