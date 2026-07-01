Save the Date: July 8 to Celebrate Disability Pride Month
Wednesday, July 8, 2026
10:00am - 2:00pm
Beginning at 10:00 am - Food trucks, craft vendors, state agency representatives and farmer’s market vendors will be available
11:30 am – Music by Flame
12:15 pm – Welcome Remarks & Awards
Outside at the Empire State Plaza – Near the Egg
Rain Location – Empire State Plaza Concourse
Hosted by:
Office of the Chief Disability Officer, Office for People With Developmental Disabilities, Office of General Services, Office of Mental Health
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