Important Future Forum Updates: Binghamton Future Forum Location...

Dear Friends and Colleagues:

The location of our Binghamton Future Forum on July 16 has changed. The forum will now be held at the Southern Tier Independence Center, 135 East Frederick Street in Binghamton. The time is still from 11 am until 1 pm and anyone who has already registered does not need to re-register.

We're excited that this year's forums are more interactive giving you more opportunities to share your thoughts with OPWDD. At each forum, you will have a chance to share your thoughts on:

Navigating the OPWDD system

What High Quality Services Mean to You