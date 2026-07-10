Coming Soon: Onslow Enrichment Center

The Onslow Enrichment Center (formerly the multipurpose complex) is currently under renovation and expected to reopen to the public in August 2026.

Renovations began in March 2025 and total over $12 million and 34,000 square feet. The Enrichment Center will be home to the following County departments:

Onslow County Senior Services

Onslow County Soil & Water

NC Cooperative Extension

The NC Cooperative Extension Onslow County Center will have a state-of-the-art learning kitchen for cooking classes and healthy eating programs as well as space for their other programs. Onslow County Senior Services will offer fitness classes, support groups, clubs, adult day care, and more from this location. The opening of the building will also mark the return of Onslow County's Adult Daycare Services, which have been paused for the past 2 years due to limited space in Senior Services temporary location on Richlands Highway.

The building dates back to 1968 and was originally a garment sewing facility. Onslow County purchased and refurbished the facility in 2002 and over the years it has been home to Onslow County Administration, Senior Services, NC Cooperative Extension Onslow County Center, Soil and Water Conservation, Board of Elections, and the US Department of Agriculture.











