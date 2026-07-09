Onslow County Breaks Ground on Bear Creek Fire Station

The Onslow County Board of Commissioners will break ground on the new Bear Creek Fire Station on Tuesday, July 14 at 8AM. The 14,440 square foot facility is located at 138 Old Sand Ridge Road in Hubert next to Sand Ridge Elementary School.

Davis Kane Architects designed the facility which features living spaces, a five-vehicle apparatus bay, and decontamination rooms. Waters Contracting Company was awarded the $6.3 million contract to build the facility.

The building includes dorm rooms with bunk beds and private lockers for firefighters. Kitchen space provides a dedicated refrigerator and pantry for each shift. The training room is designed to host classes and can accommodate up to 24 people. The facility is designed to withstand 150 MPH winds and a full building backup generator ensures firefighters can respond even when power outages last for several days.

The construction of the new Bear Creek Fire Station is expected to be complete in May 2027. This commitment to building public safety infrastructure is part of Onslow County’s strategic goal of maintaining a Healthy and Safe Community. Visit www.OnslowCountyNC.gov/StrategicPlan to read the full 2025-2030 Strategic Plan. Media are invited to attend and are asked to RSVP by 5PM July 13.