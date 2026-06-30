Onslow County Museum Now FREE to all Visitors

The Onslow County Museum is pleased to announce admission will now be FREE to all general visitors. This update is effective immediately with the approval of the fiscal year 2026-2027 budget.

"We are excited for the opportunity to now make all our educational tours through the museum free," said Lisa Whitman-Grice, Onslow County Museum director. "We hope this will make learning about the history of our County more accessible to all residents."

You can now visit the museum and learn about the story of Onslow County without paying a dime. Group tours will also be free, but we request groups please call ahead or fill out the Group Tour Request Form to book their visit.

Visit the Onslow County Museum at 301 S Wilmington St in Richlands from Monday- Saturday.