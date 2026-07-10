Wake County Engineer Brad Cole Receives Prestigious State Award

From responding to hurricanes and dam emergencies to shaping environmental policies and mentoring future engineers, Brad Cole has spent nearly 30 years serving North Carolina. Those contributions have now earned him the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, one of the state's highest civilian honors.

Cole received the honor for his distinguished career with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), where he rose through the ranks to become Chief Engineer for the Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources.

"I am very humbled," Cole said. "All I was doing was my job. Professionally, I feel like everything I did and didn't realize I was contributing to was finally recognized in a way I could not imagine."

Cole's public service career began in 1997 with the North Carolina Department of Transportation's Roadside Environmental Unit. He later joined DEQ's Radiation Protection Section, where he conducted environmental surveillance around nuclear facilities and participated in emergency preparedness exercises. He went on to serve in public water supply programs before moving into engineering and regulatory roles focused on erosion and sediment control, dam safety, mining and stormwater management.

Over the years, Cole held several leadership positions, including Assistant State Dam Safety Engineer, Fayetteville Regional Engineer and Chief Engineer for DEMLR. In those roles, he oversaw environmental programs, supported emergency management operations and worked closely with local, state and federal partners.

Cole joined Wake County on Dec. 29, 2025, immediately following his retirement from state service. Today, he serves as Principal Engineer in the Watershed Management Division's Field Services Section, where he continues to apply his extensive expertise to protecting local water resources and infrastructure.

"What attracted me to Wake County was the opportunity to continue serving the public while working with a talented team focused on protecting our natural resources and communities," Cole said.

Since 1963, North Carolina governors have reserved the Order of the Long Leaf Pine for individuals who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments. Recipients become honorary North Carolina ambassadors, with their names permanently recorded by The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society.