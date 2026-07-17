The story of a dog who learned it was safe to dream
Always ready for a walk, a car ride or a cozy afternoon nap, Jimmy has a way of making every day a little brighter. He's the kind of dog who wants to be wherever his people are, happily matching their energy. Adventure? He's in. Quiet evening on the couch? He'll be snoring right beside you.
Today, Jimmy is a happy, healthy dog who fills his family's home with love and laughter. But his story wasn't always so carefree.
"My partner had always wanted a dog, and I had started looking way before I told him."
— Gabriella Agnello
Gabriella Agnello and her partner adopted Jimmy from the Wake County Animal Center in March 2026. The couple had recently moved into a condo together and knew they were ready to welcome a dog into their lives.
"My partner had always wanted a dog, and I had started looking way before I told him," Gabriella said.
When they met Jimmy, they knew they had found the one.
"He was good in the car and got along well with other people and other dogs, for the most part," Gabriella said. "He was a little older than we were looking for, but he just looked like such a good boy, and we just had to give him a new home."
These days, Jimmy is living the life every dog dreams of. He spends his time going on hikes, enjoying pup cups, solving puzzle bowls that challenge his sharp mind and soaking up as much attention as possible. He's also a bit of a "velcro dog," always happiest when he's close to his family.
"He just wants to be where we are," Gabriella said.
His playful personality and clever mind shine through every day. Gabriella says Jimmy is incredibly smart. One of her favorite memories is when he secretly stole a Tupperware lid from the sink just to lick the leftover macaroni and cheese. It's exactly the kind of mischievous problem-solving that reminds his family just how intelligent he is.
But behind Jimmy's goofy personality is a story of resilience. When he arrived at the shelter, he was severely underweight and suffering from intestinal worms. Looking at him now, it's impossible to imagine how difficult life had once been.
"He is spoiled rotten by us, our friends, his grandparents and even his great-grandparents, and I just hope all of that makes up for whatever happened to him before we got him," Gabriella said.
<<< Jimmy sleeps peacefully, curled up on the passenger seat.
Watching Jimmy learn to trust has been the most rewarding part of the journey. When he first came home, he rationed his water, hid when he got treats and guarded his food. As the weeks passed, those survival habits slowly faded. He stopped hiding, stopped worrying about his next drink of water and even started sleeping belly up, a sign that he finally felt safe.
"The hardest thing for me has been remembering that he's been through a lot and doing what is easiest for him, not for me," Gabriella said.
She encourages anyone thinking about adopting a pet to be patient and take the time to understand their new companion.
"Some behaviors may never completely go away, especially if they've experienced food insecurity or neglect," she said. "Being a loving family also means being an understanding one."
Every hike, every pup cup and every quiet nap together is a reminder of how far he's come. The scared, underweight dog who once hid his treats has grown into a confident, happy friend who greets each day with a wagging tail and an eagerness to be by his family's side.
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