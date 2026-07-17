The story of a dog who learned it was safe to dream

Gabriella Agnello and her partner adopted Jimmy from the Wake County Animal Center in March 2026. The couple had recently moved into a condo together and knew they were ready to welcome a dog into their lives.

"My partner had always wanted a dog, and I had started looking way before I told him," Gabriella said.

When they met Jimmy, they knew they had found the one.

"He was good in the car and got along well with other people and other dogs, for the most part," Gabriella said. "He was a little older than we were looking for, but he just looked like such a good boy, and we just had to give him a new home."