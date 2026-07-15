Wake County to host hot car safety event for kids and families

So far in 2026, 12 children across the country have lost their lives due to being left in a hot car. Tragically, more than half of them were under the age of 2.

To help bring awareness to this cause, Wake County and community partners are teaming up to host a hot car safety demonstration and community resource event on Tuesday, July 21, from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at the Wake County Public Health Center, 200 Swinburne St., Raleigh.

This event will provide an opportunity to educate residents about the dangers of hot vehicles in the summer months and ways to prevent such a tragedy from occurring. It will also showcase new technologies to help parents and caregivers avoid leaving children and pets alone in a hot vehicle.

“Kids and pets rely on us to protect them, especially in the summer heat,” said Wake County Commissioner Susan Evans. “We’re urging families to take simple precautions now to prevent tragedies later. A quick check before you lock can save a life.”

Event attendees can connect with resources and staff from:

Wake County Maternal and Child Health

Wake County Animal Center

Wake County EMS

Wake County Sheriff's Office

Raleigh Fire Department

Wake Wheels for Health

Cool for Wake

Safe Routes to School

Wake County Summer Meals



May through September are the months with the highest risk for hot car incidents. Cases where children are unknowingly left in vehicles occur most frequently toward the end of the workweek, while incidents where children gain access to vehicles on their own are more common over the weekend.

In addition to children, every year hundreds of pets die from heat exhaustion because they are left in a parked car. Vehicles can quickly reach a temperature that puts your pet at risk of serious illness and even death, even on a day that doesn't seem hot to you.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be postponed to Tuesday, July 28.

Residents can learn more at wake.gov/hotcar.