Lawn Party Week Is Drawing Near!

The Bridgewater Lawn Party kicks off next Wednesday!

To help you prepare, we wanted to let you know about road closures and the detour route for the parades. The Fireman’s Parade is Friday at 7 pm, and the Tractor and Antique Car Parade is Saturday at 6 pm. The parade route will close to traffic 15 minutes before the parades begin. If you need to travel through town during these times, the map below shows the detour route.

We also want you to be aware of some changes to parking and shuttle bus options. Street parking along much of the parade and detour routes will only be restricted 4:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday and Saturday (that is, around the times of the parades). In addition, parking will be available in municipal lots and in select private and shared lots noted on the map below.

The construction site for Wellness Quarter at Harrison Park will limit the number of available spots there. We have worked with the contractor and the Fire Company to open up as much space for parking in Harrison Park as possible. Volunteers and exhibitors will be able to park near the track, and visitors will be able to park in the grassy area off of Grove Street. The Fire Company will control parking layout and vehicle flow in these areas; you’ll be directed when you arrive.

To compensate for fewer parking spots in Harrison Park, shuttle bus hours have been extended. Free shuttle bus service will be available to/from Turner Ashby High School from 5:00 to 11:00 pm daily.

We are excited for the lawn party to kick off next week and hope that a good time is had by all!