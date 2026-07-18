Live at Sipe: Nashville Nights Band

Thank you to our Bravo Sponsor PBMares for sponsoring tonight’s nearly sold-out performance by the Nashville Nights Band!

Get ready to relive the greatest decade in country music with The Nashville Nights Band — the nation’s premier tribute to ’90s country. From the first fiddle riff to the last boot-stompin’ encore, they bring the iconic sounds of Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn, and more to life in a high energy concert that’ll have you singing every word. This isn’t just a show— it’s a full-blown ’90s country party! So throw on your boots, grab your friends, and come enjoy The Ultimate ’90s Country Experience—live and loud, just the way it was meant to be.

A limited number of tickets remain and available for $35. Tickets are available for purchase online, over the phone or in person at the box office. The box office is open for in-person sales Thursday through Sunday, from 3-8 pm or by calling 540-908-4208.